Democrats continue in the midst of the global pandemic

The Democrats’ Horror Movie “This Weekend at Bernie’s” has become an even dimmer horror movie: “Old Grumpy Old Men.”

Seeing Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders cleared him Sunday night [elbow strike six feet away in a social media television studio] was beyond strange. Perhaps it was a perfect reflection of what this whole process has been from the beginning – a serious goofball primary during a global pandemic.

The most disturbing part of the whole debate was trying to wrap up the idea that one of those two former coots will end up being the Democratic candidate.

In these overflowing times, such a white statement must come with some warning. The Democratic nomination has been cut to these two old white septuagenarians. But in these turbulent times, it is entirely possible that something so wild and unforeseen happens that none of these men ends up being the Democratic candidate in November.

But as of Sunday night, they were the only choice in America.

No moment encapsulated the ridiculous, more than when Mr Biden accused Mr Sanders of being propelled by no less nine called Super PACs, those nefarious “dark money” fueled political action committees that Democrats despise; they bank on Democratic candidates and Democratic causes.

This would be an important aspect of Mr Sanders’s claim that he would not be seen by anyone, even if the charge was run by a guy completely contemplated and defended by the entire Washington Democratic / media political establishment.

“Do you get rid of the nine Super PACs you have?” Biden asked Mr. Sanders directly.

“I don’t have a new Super, I don’t have a Super PAC,” scared Mr Sanders, clearly bewildered and giggling nervously.

“You have nine. Do you want to list them? “Biden fired like John Wayne with a six – shot.

“Yes, go ahead and list them,” Sanders replied.

Suddenly Mr. Biden’s movement of John Wayne left him completely.

“Okay, come on, give me a break,” said the former president weakly, returning to the podium.

“No, I won’t give you any rest on this one!”

But Mr. Biden’s six shooters were not in ammunition. And anyway he turned out to be a pea shooter. With a bent barrel.

Sir, pity us, we’re doomed if it’s the best Democrats.

Here are two men with 155 years of accumulated wisdom combined here on planet Earth. Together, they have served in Washington for a combined 76 years. And they’re hitting like a couple of schoolchildren on an irrelevant playground in the yard.

When you try to take them seriously and consider their actual records and the issues that they have dedicated to their decades in Washington, things are even clearer.

Sanders has spent most of his adult life in the public teapot. His two fields of expertise in recent years have been serving as chair of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and then a member of the Senate Budget Committee.

If there are two sealing jewelery in the federal government’s crown, it certainly would NOT be in the veterans’ affairs and budgets.

Biden, meanwhile, has been the Vice President for eight years, though for most of these primaries he has fled this record to fill the zanier and zanier crackpot positions to keep up with all the crazy young people who were candidates for the the candidacy. .

Prior to becoming Vice President, Mr. Biden was among the most admired scholars on Capitol Hill in the field of foreign policy. I mean, if there is one area that totally unifies tax-paying Democrats and Republicans across the country, it’s that U.S. foreign policy outside of Washington has been a burning fire for decades.

As former President Barack Obama might say, “Thank you, Joe!”

But so far, Mr. Obama will not even say on behalf of his old right man.

• Charles Hurt can be reached at churt@washingtontimes.com or @charleshurt on Twitter.