Democrats continue their charges against Donald Trump

Democrats intend to continue their case in Thursday’s US President Donald Trump’s removal sentence, but his fellow Republicans have shown no signs of softening their opposition to the Democratic case for dismissal.

The seven house-democratic “managers” who served as prosecutors in the trial were to present the second of the three days of opening arguments, after addressing the Senate on Wednesday for eight hours.

Rep. Adam Schiff and the other Democratic managers present arguments that Trump should be sentenced for two articles of accusation the House adopted last month – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden last year , and hinder a conference investigation into the issue.

Blocked so far in their efforts to persuade the republican-led senate to call new witnesses, Democrats use their time instead to sketch an extensive story, complete with video clips, based on the testimonies presented during hearings in the Democratically controlled House of Representatives.

The Senate Democrat summit, Chuck Schumer, once again called on Republican senators to vote with Democrats to present witnesses and new evidence in the trial. Republicans control the Senate with 100 seats. Four of the 53 Senate Republicans should join the Democrats to get a simple majority.

“The issue of relevant evidence, documents and witnesses is coming back. And Senate Republicans will have the power to bring that evidence into the process,” Schumer told reporters.

“Republican senators – four of them in control – can make this process fairer if they want to,” he said.

The case focuses on Trump’s request to Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden, a top Democratic nominee candidate to face Trump during the November 3 presidential election, and Biden’s son over unsubstantiated accusations of corruption.

Trump also asked Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a theory that is beneficial to Russia that Ukraine worked with Democrats to hurt Trump in the 2016 US elections. Last year, Trump temporarily withheld US $ 391 million from US military assistance to Ukraine. which, according to Democrats, was a lever for his demands.

Trump will almost certainly be acquitted by the Senate, where a two-thirds majority is needed to put him out of office.

Even if finding Trump seems guilty, it is a bull’s-eye for Democrats, the trial offers an opportunity to inflict political damage on Trump prior to the November election, with millions of Americans watching the television broadcast.

Trump, who returned to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday evening, condemned the proceedings on Thursday as “unfair and corrupt” in a Twitter message.