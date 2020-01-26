Democrats demand Bolton to testify when impeachment resumes

WASHINGTON (AP) – The dispute over testimony in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump is increasing as the draft book by former national security adviser John Bolton appears to undermine an important defense argument.

In the upcoming book, Bolton writes that Trump told him he wanted to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in security assistance from Ukraine until it helped him with politically charged investigations, including democratic rival Joe Biden. Trump’s team of lawyers has repeatedly insisted that the president has never linked the suspension of military aid to the country to investigations he was planning to conduct against Biden and his son.

The report immediately boosted Democrats’ search for affidavits from Bolton and other witnesses, a question the Republican Senate is expected to address later this week. The process continues on Monday afternoon with arguments from Trump’s defense team.

Bolton’s report was first published by the New York Times and the Associated Press confirmed it by a person familiar with the manuscript on condition of anonymity to read The Room Where It Happened; A White House Memoir ”before its release on March 17th.

When the Times report went online on Sunday evening, the seven House Democratic managers immediately urged all senators to insist that Bolton be called as a witness and provide his notes and other relevant documents. Senator Chuck Schumer, the top Senate Democrat, issued the same call.

Trump denied the allegations in a series of tweets early Monday. “I NEVER told John Bolton that aid to Ukraine was linked to an investigation into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump said in a tweet. “In fact, at the time of his very public notice, he never complained about it. If John Bolton said that, it was just selling a book. Trump said people could see transcripts of his call, and statements by Ukrainian President Vlodymyr Zelinskiy that there was no pressure to carry out such investigations to get help.

Bolton, who had bitterly left the White House a day before Trump’s final release of Ukrainian aid, has already told lawmakers that he is willing to testify, despite the President banning adjutants from participating in the investigation.

“The Americans know that a fair trial must include both the President’s documents and witnesses – it starts with Mr. Bolton,” said an impeachment statement.

First, however, Trump’s team of lawyers will look into the matter in depth and contact several top-class lawyers to deal with the impeachment.

The lawyers exposed the broad lines of their defense in a rare but abbreviated Saturday session in which they accused House Democrats of using the impeachment process to reverse the results of the last presidential election and drive Trump out of office.

The legal team is expected to address this issue and also address areas that have received negligible attention during the Democrats’ presentation, including the recent investigation into relations between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign.

Trump’s lawyers are not expected to spend as much time arguing as the Democrats, whose impeachment officials have spoken for about 24 hours over three days. But they don’t have to either: the acquittal is likely in a Senate where the Republicans have a majority of 53-47, with a two-thirds vote needed for the conviction. Still, they see an opportunity to address allegations, defend the presidency’s powers, and prevent Trump from being politically weakened before the November election.

Trump faces two impeachment proceedings. He is accused of abusing his power by asking Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, his democratic rival, while his government has withheld hundreds of millions of dollars from the country. The other claims that Trump hindered Congress by instructing employees not to cooperate with the impeachment investigation.

The legal team will portray Trump as being harassed by federal agents – and Democrats – since taking office and will take advantage of the FBI’s recent recognition of oversight errors during the investigation in Russia. The lawyers have already indicated that they will draw attention to Biden while he is campaigning for first place in Iowa next week.

Monday’s presentation is expected to feature appearances by Alan Dershowitz, who will argue that criminal offenses require criminal behavior, and Ken Starr, the Whitewater investigation independent attorney, who indicted President Bill Clinton. Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi is also expected to make arguments.

Many legal scholars reject Dershowitz’s arguments that the founding fathers intended to commit criminal acts to involve a wide range of presidential behaviors. Dershowitz told The Associated Press last week that he understood that some critics viewed his reasoning as “stupid,” but encouraged them to listen anyway.

Democrats argued against impeachment for three days last week, warning that Trump would continue to abuse his power and jeopardize American democracy unless Congress intervenes to eliminate him before the 2020 elections.

On Saturday, the president’s lawyers said there was no evidence that Trump made military aid dependent on the announcement of an investigation into Biden. They also accused the Democrats of omitting information that Trump found favorable.

Once Trump’s team ends, the senators have 16 hours to address questions to both the House Prosecutor and the President’s legal department. Your questions must be asked in writing and Chief Justice John Roberts, who led the process, will read them out.

Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo, told reporters on Saturday that the Republicans expected to come together on Monday to formulate a list of questions.

“We will meet as a conference and decide which questions we want to ask and in which order these questions will be asked,” he said.

After the question-and-answer period has passed, the Senate will consider whether new witnesses and evidence need to be considered – a question that could be politically more complex to describe in Bolton’s book.

Four Republicans would have to split up to join the Democrats and extend the process indefinitely.

Democrats have above all asked for testimony from Bolton and the acting White House chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney.

Trying to call either case would likely result in a White House showdown claiming that both men have “absolute immunity” from not having to testify before the Senate, even in impeachment proceedings.