Democrats do not promise same-day disclosure of Nevada results

LAS VEGAS [AP] —The Democrats do not promise to announce the unofficial results of a Nevada state rally on Saturday on the election day. In the aftermath of the turmoil surrounding Iowa’s party rally, accuracy is more important than speed.

Tom Perez, chairman of the Democratic National Committee, told the Associated Press that several factors, such as early voting and increased turnout, could affect the aggregation and timing of results. In addition, like Iowa, Nevada reports three datasets from a multi-stage rally process.

Perez said he did not know when the results would be announced. “I’ll do my best to publish the results as soon as possible, but the North Star is accurate,” he said late Tuesday after touring the early voting site in Las Vegas.

The Nevada Democratic Party hopes to avoid the repetition of confusion this month involving a rally in Iowa. Unlike the November general election and the state primary election run by the state and local election committees, party rallies are managed by political parties.

Election officials have generally noted that the totals reported on the day of election are informal and have expressed concern about the public’s expectation to report the results promptly. It takes a few weeks for your vote to be official after your results have been reviewed and investigated for fraud. Election experts say that it is better to delay reporting if problems surface to ensure the results are accurate.

“If they now have expectations, it’s much better than breaking the press as I did in Iowa and asking everyone what happened,” said the Brennan Justice Center at the New York University School of Law. Said Lawrence Norden, an expert.

The rush to deploy the mobile app to the Caucasus Organizer to send results to the Iowa Democratic Party has failed, and some volunteers were unable to download or access their personal mobile phones and were sent A coding error has occurred that confuses the data.

The Nevada Democratic Party was planning to use the same mobile app developers as Iowa, but quickly bypassed those plans. Instead, they distribute party-owned, Internet-connected iPads to constituencies. The county comes with a Google form that is used to access the early voting totals, perform calculations during the course of party rallies, and ultimately submit results to the party electronically.

While the Google app and iPad are reliable commercial technology tools, election experts warn that developing and deploying technology later in the process increases the risk of problems. Hundreds of volunteers need training, and their skills have to be field tested.

In addition, the Nevada Democrat has proposed the first vote—another layer of complexity that Iowa has not tried.

Party officials must use a multi-step process to verify results, including calls to secure hotlines and paper worksheets completed and delivered to party offices in each district. Stressed. They also hold a number of trainings with 55 sessions before Saturday.

“ We understand how important it is to gain this right and protect the integrity of Nevada voting, ” said Shelby Wiltz, Nevada Democratic Party chairman. Stated.

According to Seth Morrison, a volunteer who heads the site on six premises on Saturday, Tuesday is the first in-person training for volunteers using iPad and Google Forms. Morrison attended a training session in Las Vegas and said that two of the three iPads at that location were initially turned off. Only four other volunteers attended.

Morrison felt that Google Forms was easy to use, but expressed concern about those who might not be able to attend the training or who might not be savvy.

“I’m glad they’ve worked hard and have finally added training materials and information,” Morrison said. “I’m still worried, but I promise to do my best.”

Party officials said the constituency chair has a passphrase to access Google Forms. In addition, data transmission is encrypted for added security. According to the people involved, the iPad connects to the Internet via a cellular network or local WiFi.

Volunteers and campaigns have expressed concern about how early voters will be integrated into a multi-stage party assembly process. Jeff Weaver, senior advisor to Bernie Sanders’ campaign, stated that despite guarantees, this was of greatest concern.

If the iPad or Google form fails, the paper record of the early vote will be available to the constituency chairperson, but incorporating the early vote in the results of the showdown can complicate the formula.

Perez said that the Nevada Democratic Party is working on an emergency response plan if something goes wrong. He stated that the DNC technical team “has been helping for some time, and they are on the ground shortly after Iowa.”

“I learned some difficult lessons in Iowa,” Perez said. “One of the values ​​we add here is to conduct those lessons.”

Cassidy reported from Atlanta. Washington AP writer Will Weissart contributed to this report.

