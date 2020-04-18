The Democratic Party is trying to exploit the coronavirus pandemic to defeat Donald Trump in the November election, evangelical leader Franklin Graham said on Twitter on Friday.

Rev. Graham, chairman of the Samaritan Relief Fund and son of “American pastor” Billy Graham, said that Democratic politicians and the liberal media want to see this blockade “drag on and weaken the economy even more – not by save lives, but try to use this to defeat Donald Trump in the election. “

Graham has said it seems heartening to hear President Trump announce guidelines for reopening America.

“Thank God we seem to be overcoming the infection rate peak with # COVID19,” Graham wrote in a separate tweet. “We need to start up our country before the economy and the lives of the people can get worse.”

Graham also added that “we also need to learn how to drive business and follow production in a pandemic.”

The evangelical leader was recently set ablaze by New York City’s coronavirus relief efforts when the LGBT lobby heard that Graham recruits mentally-minded Christians as volunteers for outreach.

The LGBT Equality Group lobbyist said the Graham and Samaritan bag is guilty of “putting New York life on the line” by recruiting Christians who believe that marriage is a man’s union and a woman.

The numerous Christian volunteers working for the Samaritan bag adhere to a statement of Christian principles, including the nature of the marriage taught by the Christian Church.

Chris Fleming, a spokeswoman for Accounting for Equality, described the group’s behavior as “dismissive and evil.”

