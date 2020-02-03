Democrats in Iowa have 1 important question. Who is the candidate to beat Trump?

At the Quality Inn & Suites in Ford Madison, Iowa, the former governor of the state, Tom Vilsack, decided to introduce the crowd to “a little secret.”

“You can’t rule unless you win,” he said. “I think we should all ask … who has the best position to win. Joe is the best position to win.”

Joe is of course Joe Biden, the former vice president of the US. He seems to be in a tight race with Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will enter the Iowa caucuses on Monday evening, officially kicking off the US presidential process.

A few moments earlier, Biden had explained to about 150 attendees that he was the only democrat who feared Donald Trump the most.

“It’s pretty easy,” said Biden. “They don’t want me to be the nominee. I ask myself why? Because they know if it’s me, I’m going to beat him. “

The ability to defeat Trump is, according to Democratic presidential hopeful Andrew Yang, the “first criterion” for the ultimate candidate and the first priority for Iowans in choosing their leader tonight.

Hard choices

Despite the fact that it only has 41 delegates, the small state, by being the first to go, can play an extra large role in choosing the nominee. The winner here has often been given an impulse to become a candidate.

Some Democrats have difficulty choosing between the candidates they support the most, compared to who they think is the most suitable to win.

“The Democrats are being torn apart between voting for the man who is most likely to beat Trump or voting our hearts,” said Sherry Martin, a retired locomotive engineer from Montrose, who attended the Biden event.

Martin will be Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren supports, but her husband Clyde Martin supports his support behind Biden, who he believes is the most viable candidate.

“I think Biden is the most eligible candidate in the field,” he said. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, “saddled himself a bit with (the) socialist label.

“And I understand that he is a socialist democrat, but the people there don’t know where to submit it. They think he is a socialist. And I think that has done him more harm than good.”

George Morgan, a resident of Iowa, believes that Biden has always been a moderate person who has been able to reach the political aisle, and that Bernie Sanders is too far ‘left’. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

Biden has always been a moderate person able to reach the political aisle, said Iowa resident George Morgan.

Sanders, he said, is “too far away for the United States.”

But tell a Sanders supporter, and they usually mock them.

“The fact is that Trump could not be selected in 2016 … No one knows what is eligible or not and (Sanders) has a lot of support,” said Eric Ehlers, a hairdresser from Davenport, Iowa.

Eric Ehlers, a hairdresser from Davenport Iowa, who attended the major Sanders event at Cedar Rapids, said that Trump was deemed unelectable in 2016. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

Ehlers was one of the estimated 3,000 people who flowed into the American Cellular Center arena on Saturday night for a Sanders rally, the largest so far of his campaign in the state.

“I love frigging Bernie,” said Heather Stallman, a dental assistant at Cedar Rapids. “I love him because he is like a normal person. I fell like what you see with him is what you get.”

Regarding the label “radical” or “socialist,” Stallman said, “I don’t think caring for the people as a whole is extreme or radical.”

Heather Stallman, a dental assistant from Cedar Rapids and supporter from Sanders, says it’s important for the other to care for other people. (Mark Gollom / CBC)

But others also argue for eligibility. At Lincoln High School in Des Moines, his last major gathering for the caucus tonight, Democratic candidate Pete Buttigieg took a not-so-subtle swipe at both Biden and Sanders.

“I know you’ll see some ads that say there are only two ways to go. Either you’re for a revolution or you’re for the status quo,” Buttigieg said.

“But the good news for America today is that we have a historic majority, not just to gather around what we are against and get a better president, but to come together in the name of what we stand for as a country.”

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, left, visits with people at Lincoln High School in Des Moines. (Gene Puskar / Associated Press)

Many of his supporters said that Buttigieg offers a new face. He is young, without Biden’s Washington luggage, and more moderate than Sanders.

“I think you should be in the middle or not going for the people you need, you can’t be too far to the left, otherwise we lose,” Sheila Burton, employee of an insurance company.

John Kerry

There was a report on Sunday that an NBC reporter had heard former Secretary of State John Kerry on the phone about the possibility of participating in the race for fear of Sanders winning.

In an interview with CBC News shortly after a Biden rally on Sunday night, Kerry said that was not true. It would be “impossible” for him to enter, Kerry said. “It’s not even realistic”

Kerry wouldn’t say if he’s worried about Sanders. “Many people have expressed concern that the party is going too far in one direction,” which would make matters more difficult, he said.

He suggested, however, that the whole point of discussion was because Biden will win the nomination and surprise everyone on Monday.

During the weekend, he spoke with reporters and said, “It just becomes a tossup here.”

“I said from the start that I expect to do well. I should probably not tell you that, but I expect to do well,” said Biden.

Voter turnout

Meanwhile, Sanders said his victory or defeat depends on an important factor: the voter’s turnout.

“If there is a low turnout, let me be very honest, we are going to lose. But if there is a high turnout, we are going to win,” he told the Cedar Rapids crowd.

He begged his supporters to ensure that on Monday evening they have “the highest rise of a caucus in Iowa in the history of this state.”

That can depend on the organization of his campaign, which is especially important in a caucus. For a primary or general election, voters can have a 12-hour period to vote from early in the morning to late in the evening.

Democratic presidential candidate senator Bernie Sanders shakes hands at the meeting of the Cedar Rapids campaign. (John Locher / Associated Press)

But for the Iowa caucus, people have to show up on Monday night at 7 p.m.

“You have to hope that the car starts. There is no flat tire. There is no snowstorm. The babysitter shows, and so on,” said Dennis Goldford, professor of political science at Drake University.

“And so it is harder to get people away for that. So that increases dependence on the organization.”

Goldford also said that every candidate has the same goal: to exceed expectations.

“The question is not how many delegates you got,” says Goldford, co-author of The Iowa Precinct Caucuses: The Making of a Media Event. “Have you done better than expected or worse than expected? That’s the key.”

That could apply to someone like Buttigieg, who is currently third, according to the aggregated average of the RealClearPolitics survey.

But for Anne Montgomery, who attended his rally on Sunday afternoon, she is confident that the former mayor of South Bend, Ind., Will do well. She said “it is clear” that he is the best candidate to beat Donald Trump.

Clearly at least for Montgomery – Buttigieg is her son.