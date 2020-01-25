Democrats insist on need for witnesses after argument by Trump lawyers

Democrats amalgamated behind central argument after attorneys for President Donald Trump completed their first round of presentations on Saturday, saying lawyers’ complaints about the lack of first-hand knowledge could be easily resolved by including witnesses and documents in the procedure.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) hammered the refrain from lawyers who were not “eyewitness accounts” of Trump’s wrongdoing, saying that the witnesses and the documents the Democrats want to include in the trial would provide this information.

Schumer says Trump’s legal team unwittingly pleaded for witnesses and documents during the trial pic.twitter.com/EoyM1vKbpa

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 25, 2020

Schumer caucus members sang a similar song.

“Bring people in if you are so clear that you can be exempt,” Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) told reporters. “There are a whole bunch of people who have first-hand evidence, a whole bunch of documents that will speak directly about it. And this is denied to us. So it’s very frustrating. “

Senator Doug Jones (D-AL) responded in disbelief to a reporter’s investigation into what he was “stunned about.”

“The fact that they mentioned the fact that cross-examination is the great seeker of truth – we don’t understand!”, He exclaimed. “The American people deserve the truth. It is not a criminal case, they are just trying to make holes. “

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) pointed out that the reluctance to admit witnesses and documents into the trial does not make sense, unless Trump’s allies already know that they would provide harmful evidence.

“If they want the facts, they must authorize evidence, witnesses and documents that have first-hand knowledge and black and white documents, one way or the other,” he said. declared. “You know, we don’t know what’s in them, we don’t know what the witnesses would say, maybe they’d support them, maybe not. But what are they hiding? “

Trump’s lawyers spent some of their brief discussions on Saturday pointing out that none of the House witnesses saw Trump directly arming Ukraine directly, and portraying their knowledge of what happened as pure speculation.

But of course it was intentional: Democrats in both houses tried to have the biggest players – including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney – testify, but did found their way blocked by ignored subpoenas and a hostile White House. They were also prevented from obtaining critical documents.

One of the biggest yet unknown variables in the Senate trial is whether four Republicans will join the Democrats to ensure the evidence is included.