Democrats lament Mitch McConnell’s impeachment laws as “cover-up”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings quickly broke into a partisan battle on Tuesday when capitol negotiations began. Democrats firmly opposed the Republican leader’s proposed rules for condensed arguments and a swift process.

Even before Chief Justice John Roberts closed the session, Democrats warned that the rule set of Trump’s ally, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, could force midnight meetings that would keep most Americans in the dark and create a pseudo-trial.

“This is not a fair trial process, this is a rigged trial process,” said House Intelligence Committee chairman, who heads the prosecutor’s office, Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Ca., Told reporters. He called it a “cover-up”.

The first test was at noon when the Senate was preparing for the opening and the Senators started to debate and vote on McConnell’s proposed rules.

Republican senators who hold the majority agree with his plan.

“Sure, it will be a fair trial if you have a 24-hour dispute on both sides,” Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley told state reporters in a conference call.

The rare impeachment process that takes place in an election year tests whether Trump’s crackdown on Ukraine warrants deportation while voters make their own judgment on the White House.

Trump himself, in Davos, Switzerland, condemned the procedure at an economic conference as a “total joke” every day and said: “I am sure that it will go well.”

With Trump’s presidency on a leash and the deeply divided nation a few weeks before the first democratic pre-competitions, four senators who are also presidential candidates will leave the election campaign as juries.

Democrats say the prospect of a nighttime trial without new witnesses or even the extensive legal proceedings being allowed in will leave the public with no crucial information about Trump’s political pressure campaign against Ukraine and the White House’s disability to Ukraine impeachment probe.

“The McConnell rules seem to have been designed by President Trump for President Trump,” said Senate Democratic chairman Chuck Schumer. He promised to request a series of votes to change the rules and request testimony and documents, but it seemed unlikely that Republicans would break out of the party to join Democrats.

“This is a historic moment,” said Schumer. “The eyes of America are watching. Republican senators must face the opportunity. “

With Senators agreeing with McConnell’s swift trial and acquittal proposal, Schiff said: “It will not prove the President innocent, it will only find the Senate guilty of working with the President to prevent the truth from coming out. “

Justice Committee chairman Jerry Nadler, who also led the House team, said, “There is no trial in this country where you would not allow relative witnesses.”

McConnell had promised to set rules similar to those of the last impeachment against President Bill Clinton in 1999, but his resolution was crucially divided. The night before the trial, he offered a condensed calendar when Trump’s lawyers advocated a quick rejection of the “flimsy” allegations in a process that should never have happened.

“All of this is a dangerous perversion of the constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and harshly,” wrote the president’s lawyers in their first full filing on Monday. “The articles should be rejected and the president immediately acquitted.”

Trump’s team of lawyers does not deny Trump’s actions – that he called the Ukrainian president and asked for a “favor” during a phone call on July 25. In fact, lawyers have included the rough transcript of Trump’s conversation as part of their 110-page trial that was filed before the trial.

Instead, the president’s lawyers, led by the White House lawyer Pat Cipollone and a television team of lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz, say the two charges against the president are not criminal acts and Trump has not committed a crime.

For a long time, lawyers have insisted that the constitution’s authors institute impeachment as a remedy for “other crimes and offenses”, a particularly broad definition that does not only mean certain crimes.

Democrats who pursued the case against the president made particular reference to a report by the General Accountability Office that the White House violated federal law by choking off Congress-approved money from Ukraine.

The first days of negotiations are expected to get tangled up on the Senate floor and behind closed doors. Senators are not allowed to speak during the trial.

Like Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be absent and lead a bipartisan congressional delegation to Poland and Israel to commemorate the 75 years since Auschwitz liberation at the end of World War II.

She issued a statement Tuesday telling McConnell’s proposed ground rules as “fraud” because the schedule was tight and there was no guarantee that witnesses would be called or evidence gathered by Parliament would be included in the Senate process.

“The GOP chairman of the Senate chose to cover up the president instead of honoring his oath to the constitution,” said Pelosi.

Also on Tuesday, the house-democratic managers responsible for the impeachment process asked Cipollone, the president’s chief lawyer, to disclose first-hand information he had about the allegations made against Trump. They said the evidence gathered so far suggests that Cipollone is a “material witness” to the allegations.

House Democrats charged the Republican president with two charges last month: abuse of power by withholding US military aid from Ukraine when he urged the country to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden, and obstructing Congress by refusing to to cooperate with their investigations.

The Constitution gives the House the sole power to sentence a President and the Senate to a final judgment by acting as a court for impeachment.

The President appointed eight House Republicans, some of his keenest defenders, to a special team late Monday to collect support outside the Senate Chamber before the General Court.

Four television monitors were set up in the Senate Chamber, showing statements, exhibits and possibly tweets or other social media recorded by a person familiar with the matter but not authorized to do so. The property managers practiced their opening arguments late into the night.

No president has ever been removed from office by the Senate. With a Republican majority of 53-47, the Senate is not expected to achieve the two-thirds required for a conviction. Even if this were the case, the White House team argued that it would be an “unconstitutional conviction” because the charges were too broad.