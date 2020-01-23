Democrats lay trial lawsuit describing ‘corrupt scheme’ for abuse of power, obstruct Congress

WASHINGTON – House Democrats closed a day of arguments in President Donald Trump’s recall trial, calling on skeptical Republican senators to join them in voting to oust Trump from office to protect our democracy. ”

Trump’s lawyers are sitting, waiting for their turn. The president blows up the procedure, jokingly threatening to confront the Democrats by sitting in the front row and looking at their corrupt faces. ”

The challenge facing the directors of the House is clear. Democrats have 24 hours a day to pursue charges against Trump, trying to win not only restless senators silently sitting in the chamber, but an American public, deeply divided over the president and his removal from office in an election year.

Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, described what the Democrats consider the President’s “corrupt scheme” to abuse his presidential power and then impede the investigation of Congress. He then called on senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to learn from the intentions of the nation’s founding fathers who provided the remedy for the impeachment.

“Over the next few days, we will present to you – and to the people of the United States – the abundant evidence gathered during the deposition inquiry into the President’s abuse of office,” Schiff told the Senate. “You will hear their testimony at the same time as the American people. In other words, if you allow it.”

Most senators sat at their desks the entire time, as stipulated in the rules, although some stretched out their legs, standing behind the desks or against the back wall of the room.

Procedure Takes Place At Beginning Of Election Year, And There Are Few Signs That Republicans Are Interested In Calling More Witnesses Or Going Beyond An Expedited Assessment That May Lead To A Quick Vote On Charges linked to Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

The trial marks only the third time the Senate has asked whether a US president should be removed from office. Democrats contend Trump abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate his political rival Joe Biden while refusing crucial military aid, and also hampered Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify in the Chamber’s inquiry. The Republicans defended Trump’s actions and presented the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken the president in the middle of his re-election campaign.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the public is slightly more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than from not doing it, from 45% to 40%. But a significant percentage, 14%, say they don’t know enough to have an opinion.

One issue on which there is broad agreement: Trump should allow key assistants to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

The idea of ​​more witnesses, however, seems almost resolved. Disputes over the rules of the trial spread after midnight Tuesday night, as Republicans thwarted democratic efforts one by one to get Trump’s help, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify.

Senators are likely to repeat these rejections next week, excluding any possibility of new testimony.

A long idea to pair one of Trump’s favorite witnesses – Biden’s son, Hunter Biden – with Bolton or whatever the Democrats want was quickly dismissed.

“This is not an option,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Chief Justice John Roberts opened the session on Wednesday as senators settled in for the long days ahead.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, participating in a global economic forum, congratulated his legal team and suggested that he be open to his testifying advisers, although this seems unlikely. He said there were “national security” concerns here that would hinder.

After counsel for the House present their cases, counsel for the President will follow up 24 hours a day for three days. They should only take off on Sunday.

“There are a lot of things I would like to refute,” said Trump’s attorney Jay Sekulow at the Capitol, “and we’re going to refute.”

Then there will be 4 pm for senators, who must sit quietly at their desks, without speeches or cell phones, to ask a written question, and another 4 hours for deliberations.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. The four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

In campaigning for arrests in Iowa, Joe Biden also refused to testify or even introduce himself. “I don’t want any of this,” he said.

Before opening the debate, the senators, in particular the Republicans, were in turn agitated, annoyed and exhausted by the procedure.

GOP Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa spoke sarcastically about his enthusiasm for hearing the “overwhelming evidence” that House Democrats have against Trump. “And once we hear this overwhelming evidence,” she added, raising her voice mockingly, “I don’t know if we will need to see more witnesses, but let’s listen to this overwhelming evidence. “

The trial began Tuesday with a setback for the leader of the Republican Senate, Mitch McConnell, who postponed his intention to limit the arguments of each camp to two days, as preferred by the White House.

But the head of the GOP has been adept at keeping the most finicky Republicans, those who have concerns about Trump, united to reject the democratic demands for witnesses and testimony. They finally approved a set of rules that postpone the final decision whether or not to request additional testimony until the trial ends.

Schumer lamented the remaining limitations, saying Wednesday the impeachment trial “begins with a hanging cloud, a cloud of injustice”.

Republicans want a speedy trial. However, Trump’s legal team took the opportunity to file a motion to dismiss the case on Wednesday, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team, in its court documents and presentations, did not contest Trump’s actions. But lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

