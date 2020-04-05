Democrats “may have to make a virtual convention”

On ABC’s “This Week”, former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic presidential nominee leader, stated that Democrats may need to have a “virtual” convention given the circumstances of the pandemic of the coronavirus.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked, “I want to resort to some politics before we leave, Wisconsin having the primary on Tuesday, your Sander opponents said that you should step down and let the governor join the choir, it looks like this will happen, is that wise? “

Biden said, “I think they should follow science. What I have been listening to, I have been following, watching the actions of the courts, is still in court now, but I think anything – whatever science says is What should we do? “

Stephanopoulos asked, “And is the convention also worthwhile? Are you open to the idea that – may it not be possible to convene in August?”

Biden said, “Yes. Well, we need to have a convention. Maybe we need to have a virtual convention. At that point we have to think. The idea of ​​holding a convention will be necessary. We may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 in it.” people in one place, and that is very possible. Again, let’s see where it is. What we do from time to time, it will also dictate. My point is, you have to follow science. “

