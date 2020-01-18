Democrats must put an end to caucuses

“It’s pretty amazing to see with which deadpan and neutral tone our press and television report the open corruption – and the blatantly anti-democratic nature – of the caucuses in Iowa.”

I quote the late Christopher Hitchens because I could not say it better.

In general, eligible voters can appear at any time while the polls are open, issue anonymous ballots and go home. In the caucuses they have to turn up on a winter night and spend a few hours with neighbors and strangers while showing support to one or the other candidate.

This arrangement favors activists who are not deterred by snow, cold and dark. They are often trained and have the luxury of free evening hours. They are also aggressive and skilled at crafting the intricacies of the caucus process.

The caucuses do not like working people who have to juggle two children and three jobs. Add to that everyone who works nights at McDonald’s or drives a Uber after hours. Or who depends on a public transport system that will drive more slowly in the evening.

The obvious winners in this unfair setup are candidates with passionate followers. Bernie Sanders has been a beneficiary in particular. In 2016 he did better in the caucuses, where his activists could exercise control, than in the primaries, where a broader electorate cast simple ballot papers without pressure.

Causes routinely suppress the participation of voters, according to the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law. In 2016, attendance at the caucuses in Iowa was less than 16%, while the primary in New Hampshire attracted 52% of eligible voters.

The state of Washington, which had both a caucus and a primary in 2016, offered a real contrast between the two. In March of that year, Sanders swept the Democratic Caucus away from Washington and ran 74 delegates to Hillary Clinton’s 27. When Washington was primary two months later, Clinton won 6%.

Only about 26,000 people “voted” in the Democratic Caucuses, while more than 660,000 votes in the primary. The democratic state will switch to a meaningful primary party in 2020.

If the reasons why a conservative state organizes a general election, then liberals would rightly accuse election officials of exercising voter oppression. The Supreme Court may even consider its electoral laws as unconstitutional. But this is a party issue and it is up to the Democratic National Committee to solve the problem.

In assessing a candidate’s ability to prevail in a general election, some members of the punditry attached great importance to the level of enthusiasm of the voter. Would that matter? That should not be, not in a democracy. Voices are supposed to be the same. A cast vote with mild affection or indifference – even with a held nose – counts as much as a cast with a pounding heart.

Some friends, especially younger ones, adore the ground on which Bernie continues. I support Joe Biden but I don’t like him. (I could be happy with another moderate, say, Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg.) To me, Biden is a solid progressive and, more importantly, the democrat who fears President Trump the most.

What fascinates me, though in a bad way, is the belief that a Sanders nomination – or his destruction of the actual Democratic nominee, as he did in 2016 – would yield Trump for another four years.

Whatever the results in the CAAs in Iowa, you can be confident that they will leave an exaggerated impression of the level of support from Sanders. They will reveal the preference of a small part of a small part of the electorate and, in the case of the Democrats, of an electorate that is more heavily weighted to the white liberal nobility than the party in general.

Only the Democratic Party can put an end to this undemocratic means of choosing its nominees. And it should.

Froma Harrop is a syndicate columnist.