Democrats nuclear packages $ 250B business package coronavirus help

WASHINGTON >> Senate Democrats today block President Donald Trump’s request for $ 250 billion to complete a “protection check” program for businesses crippled by coronavirus outbreaks, demanding protection for minority-owned businesses and money for health care providers and the state and local governments.

A request by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Is avoided to give the unanimous consent necessary to fast-track Trump’s request.

“We need more funding and we need it fast,” McConnell said as he opened the Senate, ensuring they would have future bills to deal with other issues.

The Democrats’ request sparked a dynamic response from McConnell, urging them not to block “your emergency aid from even opposing it just because you want something more.”

“Nobody thinks this will be the last word of the Senate on COVID-19. We don’t have to do everything right now,” McConnell said. “Let’s continue working together, with speed and bipartisanship. We will get through this crisis together. “

Today’s Senate development does not mean the legislation is dead. Democrats and Republicans agree the help is urgently needed. The dispute is over billions more Democrats want to add to the legislation.

McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the business program, which includes direct grants to companies to keep employees on payroll and pay their rent, is on track to rapidly reduce its first $ 350 billion infusion as businesses rush to apply for help.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., Accused McConnell of trying to ram through legislation without trying to create a consensus needed to pass a law in the current environment. It details a variety of injections into the program and fears that many large lenders are not serving minority neighborhoods with non-traditional lending.

Van Hollen said McConnell “was well aware that there was no consensus and consensus on moving forward with this proposal. that’s why we’re here today. This was in fact designed to fail, designed as a political stunt. “

Democrat demands, such as aid to states and hospitals, mirror programs that are already funded but money is slowing.

McConnell said Democrats are trying to “use this critical program to open up more negotiations on other topics, such as parts of the CARES Act where there is literally no money out the door anymore.”

The future of the legislation is likely to be determined between Pelosi and McConnell, who do much to communicate them in public statements.

In interviews, Pelosi insists that the popular payroll protection program, part of the massive $ 2.2 billion congressional aid bill passed in March, delivers the benefits to businesses in minority communities that are often under-served by traditional lenders.

“One of the concerns that we have about the original $ 350 (billion) is that a lot of … people who are under-banked are not on that basis,” Pelosi told NPR on Wednesday. “So they don’t have sophisticated banking relationships in a way that others do.”

Democrats are pressing for half of the demand in the White House, or $ 125 billion, to be channeled through community-based financial institutions that serve farmers, families, women, minorities and veteran-owned small businesses and nonprofits. rural, tribal, suburban and urban communities. .

They are circulating a $ 500 billion plan that would add $ 100 billion to hospitals and other healthcare providers and $ 150 billion to state and local governments, with a $ 15% increase in food stamp benefits. They hope this will serve as a basis for talks with McConnell going forward.

Pelosi said McConnell’s request “simply cannot” be advanced by Democrats who controlled House under unanimous consent. There’s also lone Republican King Thomas Massie of Kentucky, who promises to block efforts to pass such a big legislation without lawmakers present and ready to vote.

The government is just beginning to implement three previously passed bills to respond to the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, which has caused serious damage to the economy in addition to the personal telephone number.

The massive infusions of federal cash – the $ 250 billion sought by the administration would come on top of combined legislation already totaling about $ 2.5 trillion – are intended as a plaque to help the $ 21 trillion U.S. economy in the current recession, which is causing an economic contraction. and spikes in unemployment overwhelming many state systems for delivering unemployment benefits.

Still, signs of potential gains appear in Washington’s efforts to push cash out of the door suddenly out-of-work Americans and businesses close.

The first $ 1,200 direct payments Americans are set to begin next week, Mnuchin told House Democrats during a conference call Wednesday with the administration of the task force.

Mnuchin also told lawmakers that $ 98 billion in small business loans were approved under the program that the Trump administration wants Congress to enforce according to an unauthorized person discussing the private appeal and granting anonymity.

The battle is taking place as Capitol Hill is virtually closed as the nation and the economy are virtually closed to stop the spread of the virus.

The continued spread of the virus has prompted greater security and congressional medical officials to extend the closure to the public Capitol, the Capitol Visitor Center and the adjacent congressional office building through April.

The buildings were initially closed only in March. Members of Congress, staff, journalists and visitors with official business will continue to be admitted, according to a March 30 memo.