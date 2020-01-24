Democrats plead “the right questions” in Trump’s recall trial – KGET 17

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democratic House prosecutors argued on Donald Trump’s indictment Thursday that he had abused power like no other president in history, swept by a theory of Ukraine “completely false “pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Democrats will continue their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators on Friday, focusing on the second charge, obstructing congressional investigation.

As the Senate jurors spent another long day and night, prosecutors described the charge. They argued that Trump had abused power for his own political gain before the 2020 elections, even as senior FBI and national security officials across the country publicly warned that Ukraine is the theory , not Russia, which intervened in the 2016 elections.

“This is what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely false conspiracy theory pushed by the Kremlin,” said representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leads the charge, during Thursday’s session.

At the end of the evening, Schiff made an emotional appeal to the senators to examine what was at stake, Trump being accused of having sought Ukrainian polls on the political enemy Joe Biden and the son of Biden while withholding military aid approved by Congress as leverage.

“Things are good,” he said, citing Lieutenant-Colonel Alex Vindman, an army officer who testified in the House. “Otherwise, we are lost.”

President faces Senate trial after house indicted last month, accusing Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate while refusing help from an ally American at war with border Russia. The second indictment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify before the House.

The Republicans, tired of the long hours of procedure, defended Trump’s actions appropriately and called the process a political effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear as they try to convince not only restless senators, but an American public divided over the Republican President during an election year.

Democrats chaired Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday argued that Trump’s motives were obvious.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help them cheat in our election,” New York representative Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told senators. He said the founders of the nation would be shocked. “The conduct of the president is wrong. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

Democrats mocked Trump’s assertion that he had good reason to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden or other political enemies.

Representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, herself a former judge, helps “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden did something wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

Trump, along with Giuliani, continued investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, and sought to find out the debunked theories about the nation guilty of meddling in 2016 American elections.

In two ways, the Democrats continued their affair while responding in advance to the arguments expected from the President’s lawyers in the days to come.

At one point, they showed a video of a young Lindsey Graham, then a congressman from South Carolina and now a GOP senator allied with Trump, arguing during the removal of Bill Clinton in 1999 that no crime was necessary to remove a president. Trump’s defense team now argues that the impeachment articles against him are invalid because they do not allege that he committed a specific crime.

The defenders of the president will take place on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend the two facts, refuting what they said,” and the Constitution, said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

Before the day’s proceedings, Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri said the Democrats were making “admirable presentations”. But he said, “There just isn’t much new here.”

During the lunch break, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Said it sounded like “Groundhog Day in the Senate”.

The best Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here.”

But Schumer said that Schiff described a convincing case that many Republicans only hear it for the first time. He argued that they could only be “glued” to his testimony.

Once reluctant to initiate the recall process during an election year, the Democrats are now moving toward a Senate decision that the American public will also judge.

Trump lambasted the proceedings in a tweet on Thursday, declaring them “the most unfair and corrupt audience in the history of Congress!”

After the completion of the Chamber’s attorneys, counsel for the President will have up to 24 hours. It is unclear how long they will actually take, but the Trump team is not expected to finish on Saturday, according to an unauthorized person to discuss the planning and remain anonymous. It is expected that the Senate will not take leave until Sunday and will travel next week.

After that, senators will have to consider whether or not they want to call witnesses to testify.

Senators were released on Thursday to consider additional testimony from an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, who was among those worried about Trump’s actions. The Democrats have said that the testimony, which is filed, strengthens their case for removal. A lawyer for Williams declined to comment.

Keeping the attention of the audience was difficult for the Democrats, but senators seemed to pay more attention to Schiff’s testimony which became dramatic.

Most senators, even Republicans, sat at their desks throughout the afternoon session, as required by the rules, and not as many of them yawned or stood to stretch as during the previous long nights.

To help senators pass the time, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina, distributed breakfast favors for restless spinners, stress balls and other toys.

The Democrats thanked the senators for their time and patience, recognizing the repetition of some of their presentations.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. Four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

However, the strategy to increase the number of witnesses appeared to be almost complete. Republicans have dismissed Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week.

Senators were likely to repeat this rejection next week.

___

Associated Press editors Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.