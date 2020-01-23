Democrats Pressure Republicans to Overthrow Trump | world

Democrats planned to go ahead with impeachment proceedings today against US President Donald Trump, but the Republicans showed no signs of weakening their opposition to the democratic case. – Reuters picture

U.S. representative Adam Schiff and other democratic impeachment officials argue that Trump should be convicted of two charges for impeachment and congressional impeachment passed by the House last month because of his pressure on Ukraine, democratic rival Joe To investigate Biden last year. and hinder the investigation of the matter.

The Democrats, previously blocked from trying to persuade the Republican-led Senate to call new witnesses, instead use their time to sketch out a comprehensive narrative with video clips based on the statements made during the hearings in the Democratically controlled house was presented to the representative.

The case focuses on Trump and his aides’ efforts to pressurize Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy against Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate from 2020, and Biden’s son on unsubstantiated allegations of corruption against presidential elections. Nearly $ 400 million in US military aid to Ukraine was frozen during that period.

“We have evidence that President Trump ordered aid withholding to force Ukraine to help his re-election campaign,” Schiff said during Wednesday’s eight-hour clash. “We can and will preside over President Trump for this behavior and hinder the investigation of his behavior.”

Trump denies misconduct and his Republicans who control the US Senate say that his behavior is not in line with the description of “high crimes and crimes” formulated in the US Constitution as a reason for presidential dismissal.

It is almost certain that he will be acquitted by the 100-member Senate, where a two-thirds majority of those present is needed to resign. However, the case could help determine whether Trump wins a second term in the November election.

Democrats have two days to make their opening arguments. Trump’s defense team, a group of White House lawyers, and an outside attorney have three days to refute.

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said it is unclear whether the Trump defense would need it every three days.

“We will make a decision regarding our presentation based on what we answer and based on our positive case,” said Sekulow. “I don’t know if it will take 10 hours, 14 hours, 24 hours or six hours.”

partiality

Democrats said they would focus today on the constitution, impeachment articles, and the facts that concern them.

“Now we’re going to start talking about the law, impeachment articles, and factual and chronological merging,” Democratic representative Jason Crow, one of the impeachment managers who introduced the case, said on CNN.

So far, the presentation of parliament’s impeachment authorities appears to have had little impact on the deep division of the Senate party.

“I haven’t heard anything new,” said Republican Senator John Barrasso. He reiterated Republican criticism that the Democrats are making a politically motivated effort to drive Trump out of office before the November presidential election.

But Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen said: “Anyone who follows this testimony will see that the truth is right in front of them. It is very clear that President Trump has used all federal government agencies to pursue his plans. “

Republican near Trump, Senator John Kennedy, listened to what he called Ship’s “eloquent” presentation.

“Most, if not all, of the senators hear the prosecution and defense case for the first time,” Kennedy said, adding that most senators had not read the proceedings from Parliament’s impeachment investigation. “Senators didn’t hear the case because they were busy being senators.”

Trump, who returned to Washington from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday evening, condemned the procedure in a Twitter post on Thursday as “unfair & corrupt”.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll released on Wednesday found that a non-partisan majority of Americans want to see new witnesses testify in impeachment proceedings.

Trump banned government officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former national security adviser John Bolton, from testifying in Parliament’s investigation and from withholding documents requested by lawmakers. – – –