We now know the cost of residency.

While Democrats diverted attention and energy from across the country to a futile trial that could have ended in nothing more than the acquittal of President Donald Trump, the coronavirus pandemic began in China and reached United States.

The timeline of the two novelties – approach and coronavirus – is shocking and reveals the true cost of hyper-partitioning.

January 11: Chinese state media report the first known death from a Wuhan market disease.

Chinese state media report the first known death from a Wuhan market disease. January 15: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is voting on sending message items to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the “solemn” occasion with a feather-signing ceremony.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is voting on sending message items to the Senate. Pelosi and House Democrats celebrate the “solemn” occasion with a feather-signing ceremony. January 21: The first person with coronavirus arrives in the United States from China, where he had been in Wuhan.

The first person with coronavirus arrives in the United States from China, where he had been in Wuhan. January 23: House of House managers make their opening remarks to remove President Trump.

House of House managers make their opening remarks to remove President Trump. January 23: China closes Wuhan City completely to stop the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China.

China closes Wuhan City completely to stop the spread of coronavirus to the rest of China. January 30: Senators begin asking themselves two days of questions from both parties about the president’s arrest process.

Senators begin asking themselves two days of questions from both parties about the president’s arrest process. January 30: The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The World Health Organization declares a global health emergency as the coronavirus continues to spread. January 31: The Senate votes on whether more witnesses and documents can be allowed at the examination trial.

The Senate votes on whether more witnesses and documents can be allowed at the examination trial. January 31: President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on traveling to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump’s decision “hysterical xenophobia … and fear of fear.”

President Trump declares a national health emergency and imposes a ban on traveling to and from China. Former Vice President Joe Biden calls Trump’s decision “hysterical xenophobia … and fear of fear.” February 2: The first coronavirus death outside China is reported in the Philippines.

The first coronavirus death outside China is reported in the Philippines. February 3: Home care managers are starting to close arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security.

Home care managers are starting to close arguments, calling Trump a threat to national security. February 4: President Trump talks about the coronavirus at his home state of the Union; Pelosi appears on each page.

President Trump talks about the coronavirus at his home state of the Union; Pelosi appears on each page. February 5: The Senate votes on the acquittal of President Trump from both Articles of Exercise 52-48 and 53-47.

The Senate votes on the acquittal of President Trump from both Articles of Exercise 52-48 and 53-47. February 5: House Democrats are finally adopting the coronavirus to the House Subcommittee on Asia in Asia.

For twenty days, from the day the first coronavirus death was known, the Democrats have done nothing about it. They were too busy with the president’s arrest trial – a process that Pelosi had unnecessarily delayed for several weeks.

To the extent they commented on the coronavirus, it was merely to tear down the president’s statements or to call him racist. They told the nation that he, not the coronavirus, was a threat to US national security.

In the midst of such a consummate judgment, it is remarkable that Trump could do anything else. But he did, and one of the things he did was impose a ban on traveling to China, a day after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global health emergency and the day before the The first pandemic victim dies outside China

For his problem, he was criticized by the World Health Organization and called “hysterical” by his future rival 2020.

When Republicans warned Democrats that the arrest was a waste of time, a split party exercise and a distraction from the real issues the country was facing (a lesson Republicans learned the hard way, in a speech by Bill Clinton, 21). years ago), the Democrats ignored them.

Just a few weeks later, our divided leaders were shocked by the pandemic and flogged by the cable news, wondering why nothing was done sooner.

But we know why.

Joel B. Pollak is Chief Editor of Breitbart News and presenter of Breitbart News on Sunday at Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday night from 7pm. at 10 p.m. ET (4pm to 7pm PT). He won an A.B. in Social Studies and Environmental Sciences and Public Policy from Harvard College, and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. He is the recipient of the 2018 Robert Novak Alumni Journalism Scholarship.He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, available at Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.