Democrats, Republicans brace themselves for high-stakes wrestling over witnesses while the Trump trial resumes

President Donald Trump’s resignation process was resumed on Thursday for a second day of interrogation by US senators before tackling the explosive issue of whether or not to call witnesses, such as former national security adviser John Bolton.

Without witnesses, the Republicans controlling the Senate say the trial could end on Friday with Trump’s acquittal, leaving him in office and allowing him to claim justification, just as the Democratic Party’s first nominative competition before November 3. elections in Iowa on Monday.

Trump is rallying the state on Thursday night.

Democrats accuse the Republican president of abusing his power by using Congress-approved military aid as a lever to get a foreign power to lubricate former vice president Joe Biden, a prominent candidate for the Democratic nomination.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives approved the two articles of deposition in December. Lawyers for Trump and the House Democrats, who lead the Senate prosecution, will spend Thursday answering questions from lawmakers read aloud by US Chief Justice John Roberts.

On Friday, each party was expected to present the conclusive argument before the Senate turns to the central question of whether witnesses should be called, which, according to Democrats, is essential to shed more light on Trump’s attempt to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to convince Biden Investigations and his son, Hunter Biden.

Democrats are unlikely to yield the two-thirds majority needed to take Trump out of office, no matter what happens, but allowing witnesses can cause political damage to the president if he is looking for re-election.

In this video image, Alan Dershowitz, a lawyer from Donald Trump answers a question during the deposition process against the president in the Senate in the US Capitol in Washington on Wednesday. (Senate television via AP)

“One of the most bizarre things”

While senators questioned both Trump’s legal team and democratic process leaders on Wednesday, Trump lawyer Alan Dershowitz offered an extensive defense of presidential power that caused astonishment for democrats.

“If a president does something he thinks will help him to be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that results in a deposition,” Dershowitz said, referring to the accusation that Trump was abusing his power by Congress to use approved security aid as leverage to make Ukraine Biden smear.

Democratic senator Mazie Hirono told reporters: “That was one of the most bizarre things I have ever heard in response.”

On Thursday, Dershowitz said his headline argument against blaming the president was “distorted.”

I have not said or implied that a candidate can do anything to ensure his re-election, only that seeking election assistance is not necessarily corrupt, referring to the examples of Lincoln and Obama. Critics are obliged to respond to what I said, not to create straw men to attack.

– @ AlanDersh

In a day after tweet, the former Harvard law professor complained about the display of his testimony in Trump’s accusation process.

“They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything,” Dershowitz said. “I did not say such a thing as anyone who has really heard can confirm what I said.”

Will witnesses be called?

Republican Senator Josh Hawley said he felt the Republicans had enough votes to defeat a motion to call witnesses and that the rules of the trial required a “fairly rapid transition” for a vote on acquittal afterwards.

“The general significance in the conference is that it is more likely than not,” he told reporters while he went to the Senate Chamber to resume the procedure.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he was still optimistic that witnesses could be called.

“I believe the Senate Republicans and the president’s team are worried about the vote,” Schumer told a press conference on Thursday morning before the procedure began again.

Leader of the US Senate, Minority, Chuck Schumer (prior to resuming the process of depositing the Senate Thursday (Brendan McDermid / Reuters)

He also indicated that Democrats had a strategy to ensure that the process would not end on Friday, but would not provide details.

Democrats must convince at least four Republican senators to vote with them to secure a majority in the 100-seat chamber, an attempt that Schumer has called a tough fight.

At least four Republicans – Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Susan Collins of Maine and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee – are seen as potential on the fence of the issue.

Possible testimony from Bolton is of particular importance after a report – which he has not denied – that he intended to say in an upcoming book that Trump told him that he wanted to freeze US $ 391 million in military aid for Ukraine until Biden and his son were examined.

Home accusation manager Jerrold Nadler, the head of the House Judicial Commission, said it could be a good idea for the House to sue Bolton, the media reported.

“If tomorrow’s vote fails, they won’t allow him or anyone else to testify. I expect him to talk in public and we’ll see,” Nadler told reporters, according to those present.

Democrats, however, did not admit defeat.

“My feeling tells me that we are making progress, progress, progress,” said Schumer.

At the end of Wednesday, White House aid agent Patrick Philbin was asked if Trump agreed that foreign involvement in the American elections is illegal. “Information alone is not something that would violate campaign finance laws,” Philbin replied

Democrats said they were appalled that a lawyer for Trump would suggest that it is OK to ask for foreign interference.

“I am quite astonished,” said Senator Mark Warner, top democrat in the Senate Intelligence Committee.

