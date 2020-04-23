Democrats resigned after angering their support for Trump

A Democratic politician has announced that he will step down from a state parliament after facing a backlash over his support for Donald Trump.

Georgia’s state representative Vernon Jones resigned in a statement to Atlanta’s CBS 46 station.

“Turn off the lights, I’ve left the farm. Someone else can occupy that complex.”

“Therefore, I do not intend to end the period of April 22, 2020. However, I will remain vigilant in educating and fighting for my people.”

Mr Jones has said he will step down because he is tired of being criticized for his political views.

“I and my family are sick and tired of being attacked and harassed by the Democratic Party for putting my country against my party,” he said. “I am sick of having an independent thinker.” I am proud. “

“My first amendment to freedom of expression is under siege,” Mr Jones added.

Speaking to the WAOK radio station in Atlanta on Wednesday morning, the 59-year-old said he would not leave the Democratic Party despite resigning as a member of parliament.

“I’m not going to leave the Democratic Party because there has to be someone there to hold them accountable – to hold them accountable for how they deal with blacks, to eradicate corruption,” he said.

Last week, Mr Jones endorsed Mr. Trump for re-election, arguing that he did not think a possible Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, would be positive for black society.

“I confirmed the white man (Donald J. Trump) who caused the blacks to be released from prison, and they confirmed the white man (Joe Biden) who had imprisoned the blacks,” he said.

“The results speak for themselves. With the hand on the wheel, the stock market exploded after breaking the record, wages and job growth, and unemployment fell to record the lowest rate,” Mr Jones said.

Given his track record, President Trump is well prepared to push our economy toward record highs.

Earlier this week, the Congressional High Commission (JAC) party approved the Black Congress and approved Joe Biden as president.

“There is no problem in my mind that there should be a guideline for the United States to move forward with the Black American,” said Gregory Mix, the group’s leader.

He added that the leader, Mr. Biden, was doing this because “he has a vision that brings us together and that the agenda is of great importance to the black community.”

