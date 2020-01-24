Democrats say that Trump was “caught” in Ukraine during the final arguments in the process of deposition

The prosecutors of the Democratic House launched their last arguments during the trial of the charges against US President Donald Trump on Friday and accused the president of disguising his actions with Ukraine that eventually led to the charges against him.

“President Trump tried to cheat. He was caught. And then he worked hard to hide it,” said Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York. He told the senators that there was a “toxic mess on 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue” and that it is up to Congress to clean it up.

While Democrats insisted on skeptical Republican senators for a third day, the president’s legal team prepared his defense, which was expected to begin on Saturday. Trump, with his eyes on the audience behind the Senate Chamber, complained about the schedule in a tweet.

After being treated incredibly unfairly in the house and then having to endure hours after hours of lies, fraud and deception by Shifty Schiff, Cryin ‘Chuck Schumer and their crew looks like my lawyers should start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in TV

– @ realDonaldTrump

The members of the Senate jury were waiting for a long day on Friday, armed with pens and paper – and, for Republicans, the gift of fidget spinners – for the historical process.

The president is tried in the Senate after the House accused him last month and accused him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for politically motivated probes from political enemy Joe Biden and the son of Biden while withholding military aid to the country, an American ally who is at war with neighboring Russia. The second accusation article accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

Republicans have defended Trump’s actions where necessary and consider the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate and acquittal is considered likely.

The Senate is on its way to a crucial vote next week on democratic demands for testimony from top Trump assistants, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, who refused to appear before the House. Four Republican senators would be needed to join the Democratic minority to find witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be missing.

“This must end,” said Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a Trump counselor. He said he didn’t want to hear from Bolton or the Bidens.

With Chief Justice John Roberts chairing, the arguments of the day were opened with the Democratic Rep. Jason Crow from Colorado, a former army guard, who said that the only reason Trump eventually lost his grip on the aid that Ukraine desperately relied on to counter Russian aggression was because he “caught.”

“The plan was unraveling,” Crow said, while the Prosecutor completed his presentation on the first article of accusation, abuse of power before turning to the second, obstruction of Congress. The money for Ukraine was put on hold prior to Trump’s call on 25 July to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who launched the accusation probe, and released on September 11 after Congress intervened.

Note: Rep. Jason Crow compares Trump’s dealings with Ukraine with extortion.

Rep. Jason Crow claims that US President Donald Trump extorted Ukraine for personal political gain. 02:20

On Thursday the Democrats argued that Trump’s motives were clear that he was abusing power like no other president in history, polished by a “completely fake” Ukraine theory under pressure from his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the Democratic chairman of the House’s intelligence commission, argued at the end of Thursday an emotional plea for senators to consider what was at stake.

“Let me tell you something. If it doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the constitution is,” Schiff told the senators. “If you find him guilty, you must find that he must be removed. Because justice matters.”

The Democrats argued that the abuse of Trump was for his own personal political advantage before the 2020 elections, even though the top FBI and national security officials publicly warned that it was Ukraine, not Russia, who was involved in the elections of 2016.

“That’s what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely fake Kremlin-pushed conspiracy theory,” explained Schiff.

The challenge for the Democrats is clear because they are trying to convince not only troubled senators, but an American audience divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research showed that the public was slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump than it should, 45 percent to 40 percent. But a significant percentage, 14 percent, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump must allow top assistants to appear as witnesses during the trial. About seven in 10 respondents said that, including majorities from Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

After both parties have completed their arguments next week, senators will face the question of whether they should call witnesses to testify. But that problem seemed anything but solved. Republicans rejected the democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including Bolton and Mulvaney, to testify in back-to-back votes earlier this week.

Note: Rep. Adam Schiff says that if the US cannot be trusted, it could quickly find itself without allies.

Rep. Adam Schiff says that the actions of US President Donald Trump can lead to the destruction of international alliances. 01:38

As far as Ukraine connections are concerned, evidence has shown that Trump, together with Giuliani, has investigated Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, trying to find the probe of the debunked theory that Ukraine had hindered in the 2016 US elections.

It is a storyline that many in the president’s camp still insist on. Giuliani insisted on Fox & Friends on Friday that he would present evidence for his new podcast of “conspiracy in Ukraine to arrange the 2016 elections in favor of Hillary [Clinton].”

“Not much news here”

In their persecution of the Senate, Democrats seemed to anticipate arguments expected from the president’s defenders.

At one point they showed a video of a younger Graham, then a congressman from South Carolina and now a Republican senator who was affiliated with Trump, who claimed during Bill Clinton’s deposition in 1999 that no crime was needed to be a president to drop off. Trump’s defense team now claims that the accusation articles against him are invalid because they do not claim that he committed a specific crime.

During their presentations, democrats summarized many of the evidence and testimonials that were already presented during hearings with broadcast on television.

Republican Senator Roy Blunt said the Democrats presented “admirable presentations.” But he said, “There just isn’t much news here.”

Another Republican senator, John Barrasso, said it looked like “Groundhog Day in the Senate.”

The top Senate Democrat, Chuck Schumer, acknowledged that many senators “really don’t want to be here.”

But Schumer said that Schiff has outlined a convincing case that many Republicans are hearing for the first time.

Senators were allowed to view the additional testimonies from Jennifer Williams – an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence – who was one of those worried about Trump’s actions on Thursday. Democrats said her testimony, which is secret, reinforces their case. A Williams lawyer declined to comment.

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. Four senators who are Democratic presidential candidates are outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.