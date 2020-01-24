Democrats say Trump blocked Ukraine’s money, but was “caught”

Prosecutors from the Democratic House made their final arguments in the impeachment proceedings against Donald Trump, insisting that the President only release military-approved military money for Ukraine because he was “caught” when he withheld it.

“The project has disintegrated,” said Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, a former army ranger, when the prosecutor closed on Friday for the first article on impeachment, abuse of power, before turning to Congress obstruction charges (local time). ,

When the Democrats brought their case before the skeptical Republican senators for a third day, the president’s legal team prepared his defense, which is expected to begin on Saturday. “Let me tell you something. If law doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good it is.” The constitution is, “said Rep. Schiff to a quiet room. (AP) Supreme Court Justice John Roberts (C) heads impeachment proceedings against US President Donald J. Trump in the Senate. (EPA) Mr Trump, who watched the audience outside the Senate Chamber, complained in a tweet about the schedule and said: “It looks like my lawyers would be forced to start on Saturday, which means Death Valley on TV. “

The Senate jury was faced with another long Friday, which was equipped with pens and paper – and for Republicans the gift of fidgety spinners – for the historical process.

The president is brought to justice in the senate after parliament charged him last month. He accused him of abusing his position by asking Ukraine for a politically motivated investigation into political enemy Joe Biden and the son of Biden while withholding military aid from a US ally at war on the Russian border.

The second impeachment article accused him of hindering Congress by refusing to hand over documents or to allow officials to testify on the house investigation.

Rep Crow, an inexperienced lawmaker, said the money would be released to Ukraine as soon as Congress intervened.

Trump supporter Sen Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Speaks to the media before the impeachment process. (AP)

“It wasn’t lifted for any legitimate reason,” Rep Crow told the senators. “It was only canceled because President Trump was caught.”

The Republicans have adequately defended Trump’s actions and see the process as a politically motivated effort to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

Where the impeachment procedure is currently

The Senate is facing a decisive vote next week on the democratic statements made by key Trump advisors, including Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, who refused to appear in front of the House of Representatives.

It would take four Republican senators to join the democratic minority and look for witnesses. Mr. Trump’s motives were obvious that he was abusing power like no other president in history and was being raised by a “completely wrong” Ukrainian theory put forward by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

MP Adam Schiff, Democratic Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, made an emotional request to the Senators late Thursday to think about what was at stake.

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow (left), is walking with White House lawyer Pat Cipollone (right) as they arrive at the Washington Capitol during the impeachment process. (AP)

“Let me tell you something. If the right thing doesn’t matter, it doesn’t matter how good the constitution is,” said Rep. Schiff to a pin-drop quiet room.

“If you think he is guilty, you have to find out that he should be removed. Because it depends on the right thing.”

They argued that Trump’s abuse before the 2020 election was for his personal political gain, despite the fact that the top FBI and the nation’s national security officials publicly warned that Ukraine, not Russia, was interfering in the 2016 election.

“This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely wrong conspiracy theory shaped by the Kremlin,” explained Schiff.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear as they try to convince not only fidgety senators but an American public that is divided over the Republican president in an election year.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the likelihood that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Mr. Trump is slightly higher than the probability that it will not be 45 to 40 Percent. But a significant percentage, 14 percent, said they didn’t know enough to have an opinion.

One point that largely agrees: Mr. Trump should allow top aides to attend the hearing as witnesses. About seven in ten respondents said this, including the majority of Republicans and Democrats.