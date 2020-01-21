Democrats see a blind eye to amazing profits in the state of the economy

You almost felt sorry for them, the six Democratic presidential candidates had their last debate before the caucuses in Iowa. The subject of President Donald Trump’s blinding, historically stunning economy was discussed. What did they have to do? Admit his achievements? Demonstrate ignorance? Mouth lies? Or enjoy a refined analysis in a respectful way that gives the obvious and points to shortcomings and possible improvements?

Joe Biden quickly skipped the analysis option. Less like a thoughtful statesman than King Kong pounding on his chest, he roared that working and middle class people “got confused, they’re being killed.” wait to debate about Trump. However, differences with others would not end here. A CNN survey shows that 19 years high, 76% of the US population believes that the economy is either very good or at least somewhat good.

As various online journal articles indicate, millions of jobs have been created under Trump and unemployment is the lowest in half a century, only 3.5%, which is essentially not unemployment; if you want a job, send an email or knock on a door. People who had given up hope and were at home are hunting again. African Americans have experienced the lowest unemployment rate in history and people without university education have the lowest unemployment rate in almost 20 years.

Economist Stephen Moore tells us that wages have risen four times faster than what we saw in the slow Obama recovery, but guess what. Apparently, Elizabeth Warren, worth $ 12 million, paid more attention to Biden than to those who know that the economy only worked for those at the top, not for anyone else. In lower tones with more nuance, Pete Buttigieg said something similar. Biden, valued at $ 9 million, agreed that the rich were the only ones doing well. Tom Steyer, the only billionaire in the room, appeared on board and noticed that he was giving away his money. Bernie Sanders, the owner of three houses, did not say he was giving away two, but hissed about the greed and corruption of the business elite that actually does more for America than the political elite that becomes president.

What is reported is that income increases during the Trump boom were greatest at the lowest income level. The new average family income of $ 66,000 is the highest in history, meaning that the middle class is probably grinning instead of being killed and disguised. As an example of people in difficult situations who receive substantial boosts, it has been noted that single-parent mothers saw their pocket books swell by 7.6%. The poverty rate is now the lowest in decades.

Trump has helped make such good things happen through individual tax cuts that increase consumer confidence, as well as through a reduction in corporation tax. It invites investments in our country, makes us more competitive with European low tax companies, brings money back to our shores and unleashes companies to promote their business through rising wages. The stated goal of the candidates was mostly to levy taxes on companies and the rich that will slow down the boom, while they are unable to finance ruinally expensive new programs that will raise a massive, looming debt that may be the biggest failure from Trump.

Merging all six of these candidates as if they were one would be absurd. Amy Klobuchar, for example, separates himself from the others with an apparent attachment to common sense analysis. But most have resisted every good move Trump has made, such as reducing illegal immigration and thereby offering more jobs to citizens who are already here or deregulating to the point that capitalism is almost capitalism again. A sparkling economy with dignified jobs is crucial for a long list of desired societal goals, much more important for the common good than ever, a larger government claiming our initiative is trying to control more than ever and to understand our freedom Reduce

Jay Ambrose is a syndicate columnist.