Democrats smear Trump: ‘Impeached for life’

House speaker Nancy Pelosi glows because President Trump is being “deposed for life,” and “there is nothing the senate can do that can ever erase that.” and you will never shake the shame. So far the noble principle of being proven innocent to guilty.

Could this be the same hate-free Pelosi who wore black on December 18 when she “solemnly and sadly” asked for a voice to accuse the president? What a charade. The goal of the Democrats has always been to accuse Trump and damage his re-election in 2020.

The House sent the articles of deposition to the Senate, where a trial will start next week. Al, Pelosi and Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer are conspiring to make the disgrace by covering up Trump’s likely acquittal.

They have demanded a guarantee in advance that the Senate will call the White House staff as witnesses, knowing that this is a non-starter with majority leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell prefers the pilot model used for the 1998 deposition of Bill Clinton: first, the House presents its charges and refutes Trump’s lawyers. If the senators need to know more, they can call witnesses. Postponing that decision does not mean that the process has been rigged.

Some Trump supporters urge the Supreme Court to intervene to stop the Senate trial before it starts. That will lead nowhere because in 1993 the Court ruled unambiguously and unanimously that it would not interfere with cancellations. It is up to the Senate to question the wisdom of humiliating accusation as a partisan tool. Grant it now, and any future majority in the House can drop a president they don’t like.

After all, house democrats claimed that Trump could be deposed, even if he did not break any law. Their first accusation article accuses him of putting “personal political advantage” over “the interests of the nation.” Who says what is in the national interest?

That definition of an unassailable crime is so vague and subjective that any president can be dismissed. Senators must reject it.

Democrats accuse Trump with a second offense, “obstruction of Congress,” for claiming executive privileges and refusing to let White House staff testify. But executive privilege is not something that Trump invented. Previous presidents, from George Washington to Barack Obama, have said “no” to congress requests and relied on the courts to judge. This time the House Democrats were in a hurry to accuse and unwilling to fight Trump in court. They took a shortcut around our constitutional system of checks and balances. Senators do not have to agree.

The senate could vote to reject the articles on the grounds that these accusations are not unassailable violations. Trump asked for that on Sunday, but there is no political will among the Senate Republicans to take the heat for it. And the truth is that acquittal is better than dismissal.

So after opening arguments, the next question is whether the process should be extended and witnesses should be called. Democrats display advertisements against vulnerable Republicans such as Susan Collins from Maine who accuse them of dishonesty because they have not guaranteed witnesses, and it has impact. Collins indicated last Friday that she will try to get witnesses. But calling witnesses is not the same as getting them.

Even if the Senate votes in favor of summoning the White House staff, including former national security adviser John Bolton, don’t count on hearing from them. Trump said last Friday that he plans to restrict or block testimonials, including Bolton’s, citing executives’ privileges. Bolton can defy Trump, but it is less likely that today’s top Trump advisors will.

In normal times, Trump’s position would set up a lawsuit. Democrats lost their chance after they voted to accuse. The 1993 ruling makes it clear that the Supreme Court will no longer intervene. That means there is no practical way to force the president to produce witnesses.

Expect a brief trial, acquittal, and no relief from the toxic anti-Trump rancor that governs the Democratic Party. House democrats look for new grounds to accuse. As if Congress had nothing better to do.

Betsy McCaughey is a former lieutenant governor of New York.