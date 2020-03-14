Democrats spent January detaining and protecting the United States against coronavirus

Democrats Henry Olsen, Washington Post columnist and Republican working-class author: Democrats accusing President Donald Trump of mismanaging the executive branch’s response to a coronavirus outbreak focused on the arrest in January instead. to deal with the viral threat. Return of blue-collar conservatism.

Olsen made his statement as he invited in the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Thursday edition, along with lead editor Rebecca Mansour of Breitbart News.

“Why didn’t anyone on the Democratic side take the lead that they claim they want to educate the American people?” Olsen asked. “We spent the first month of this year dealing with the 24-7-365 residence. Do you think some of this time could have been spent talking about what Americans could do to cope with this? Again, if so obviously, whose fault is it? “

Olsen valued the Democrats’ attention as he consumed government and public care at the expense of responding and informing Americans of the coronavirus outbreak.

Olsen continued, “It wasn’t President Trump who said, ‘Gee, I would just like to be the first president to be in office again in 20 years.’ It’s the other side. Again, I think there are many attempts. to say, “Look at Trump! Look at Trump! Look at Trump! “And I think Trump could have acted faster and, on the other hand, he had his mind on something that he did not want to think about and was not conducive to life and health. of Americans. “

“It seems like a million years ago, but we are five weeks away from the Senate ruling at the end of the residency, and maybe four weeks from the people talking [if] John Bolton [will] before the House. , “Olsen recalled. “This is nothing at President Trump’s table. This is the priority on the other side who decided they would prefer to talk about it and then talk about how to deal with the possibility of a pandemic or if they feel they should. that the President was not paying attention to it in a rational way. “

Olsen noted Joe Biden’s criticism of Trump over the coronavirus outbreak during a press conference Thursday by the former president.

“Joe Biden delivered this speech today on presidential leadership,” said Olsen, “Well, Presidential leadership, if I hear from experts, should have been done two months ago. Where was Joe Biden when his campaign went Dislike Iowa, Dying in New Hampshire Snows – Maybe talking about a virus and a pandemic and how it was in the lead and thinking about the lives and health of Americans could have been a good thing to talk about instead of talking about the things he was talking about. “

Olsen decided, “Either it wasn’t as blatantly obvious as we hear, or there is a lot of blame for bipartisanship on ignoring the goal. You can’t have either way.”

Olsen contrasted the U.S. situation with other parts of the world in the context of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Let’s look at Europe,” Olsen invited, “everyone on the left wants us to be more like Europe. There is a unique European country where they can say, ‘Gee, if we had only been more like the Germans, or we had only been more’ like the Swedes? “No, there is no one in the western world [who handled it right]. There are eastern semi-democracies like Singapore who did well.

Olsen concluded: “We have more collectivist democracies, such as South Korea, which really closed down in ways that might have been early withdrawn, but they certainly did not in the containment phase as soon as possible. “He has recommended. There is nobody who has done it, and if no one did it right then we might not have to spend much time singing to a person for doing wrong.”

