Democrats support $ 250 billion request for SMEs, seeking more money from hospitals and state governments

WASHINGTON—Democratic leaders support more help to struggling companies on Wednesday as Capitol Hill lawmakers focus on approving additional funding for small businesses to survive the coronavirus crisis Yes, hospitals and state and local governments.

On Tuesday, Secretary of the Treasury Stephen Munchin requested that Congress approve an additional $ 250 billion for a payroll protection program, a key pillar of the $ 2.2 trillion economic stimulus package that signed the law last month . The loan program, managed by the Small Business Administration, is designed to allow small businesses to leave their employees on pay and pay their bills during a coronavirus pandemic.

However, lower house chairman Nancy Pelosi and Senator minority leader Chuck Schumer set Wednesday’s parliamentary Democratic Party’s priority for temporary measures of more than $ 250 billion for small and medium-sized businesses, totaling $ 500 billion. Will reach.

Democrats demand interim measures to increase hospitals and medical systems for rapid testing and personal protective equipment by $ 100 billion, state and local governments by $ 150 billion, and increase profits of family’s largest food stamp by 15% I am.

Of the $ 250 billion for SMEs, Democrats have demanded $ 125 billion specifically for farmers, women, minorities, families, veteran-owned businesses and non-profits, and small businesses seeking loans have Wants improvements so they are not rejected.

“The disastrous acceleration of the coronavirus crisis is calling for bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect American lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumaer said in a statement. “As the Democrats have said from day one, Congress must provide additional remedies to small businesses and families, and is based on strong down payments made in bipartisan Carles law,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced on Tuesday that he was planning to work with Schumaer to approve a statement or unanimous additional assistance for SMEs.

However, additional demands from the Democrats, which Pelosi teased on Tuesday, could complicate those efforts. Pelosi told CNN that programs for small and medium-sized businesses need to increase funding, but the Democrats have “certain considerations.”

In addition to interim remedies, the Democrats have begun work on a fourth coronavirus package. Pelosi and Schumaer said that after the emergency bill was passed, Congress would rely on it.

The Phase 4 package says, “Americans must survive this assault on their lives and lives and have to offer transformative remedies,” they said.

The House Democratic Party last week issued a proposal focusing on infrastructure and legislative priorities with bipartisan support, while Republicans said three other coronavirus relief bills, including a $ 2.2 trillion stimulus package. Immediately after enactment, the need for a fourth legislative measure was braked.

