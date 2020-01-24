Democrats urge final day of arguments

WASHINGTON – Democratic House prosecutors argued at Donald Trump’s indictment that he had abused power like no other president in history, swept under a “completely false” Ukrainian theory pushed by lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, the Democrats will continue their final day of arguments before skeptical Republican senators, focusing on the second deposition article, obstructing congressional investigation.

Trump’s legal team is expected to start presenting its defense on Saturday, a fact that Trump lamented in a Friday tweet, saying that “my lawyers will be forced to start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in T.V.”

While the Senate jury hearing spent another long day and night Thursday, prosecutors described the charge. They argued that Trump had abused power for his own personal political gain before the 2020 election, even as senior FBI and national security officials across the country publicly warned the theory that it is the Ukraine, not Russia, which intervened in the 2016 elections.

“This is what Donald Trump wanted to investigate or announce – this completely false Kremlin conspiracy theory,” said representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who leads the charge, during Thursday’s session.

At the end of the evening, Schiff made an emotional appeal to the senators to examine what was at stake, Trump being accused of having sought Ukrainian polls on the political enemy Joe Biden and the son of Biden while withholding military aid approved by Congress as leverage.

“Things are good,” he said, citing Lieutenant-Colonel Alex Vindman, an army officer who testified in the House. “Otherwise, we are lost.”

President is on trial in Senate after Chamber removed him last month, accusing Trump of abusing his office by asking Ukraine for investigations while refusing aid from an American ally at war with Russia border. The second indictment accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to hand over documents or allow officials to testify before the House.

The Republicans, tired of the long hours of procedure, defended Trump’s actions appropriately and called the process a political effort to weaken him in the middle of his re-election campaign. Republicans have a 53-47 majority in the Senate, and acquittal is considered likely.

The Democrats’ challenge is clear as they try to convince not only restless senators, but an American public divided over the Republican President during an election year.

Democrats chaired Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday argued that Trump’s motives were apparent.

“No president has ever used his office to force a foreign nation to help them cheat in our election,” New York representative Jerrold Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, told senators. He said the country’s founders would be shocked. “The president’s conduct is bad. It’s illegal. It’s dangerous.”

Democrats mocked Trump’s assertion that he had good reason to pressure Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Biden or other political enemies.

Representative Sylvia Garcia of Texas, herself a former judge, helps “no evidence, nothing, nada” to suggest that Biden has done something wrong in his dealings with Ukraine.

Trump, along with Giuliani, continued investigations of Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of directors of a Ukrainian gas company, and sought to find out the debunked theories about the nation guilty of election interference of 2016.

It is a story that many in the president’s camp continue to push. Giuliani, during a Friday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” insisted he would present evidence on his new podcast of “collusion going on in Ukraine to fix the 2016 elections for Hillary” Clinton. Pressed by one of the television hosts as to what this evidence was, Giuliani said he had “witnesses” ready to speak on the case next week.

The Democrats seemed to anticipate the arguments expected from the President’s lawyers in the days to come.

At one point, they showed a video of a young Lindsey Graham, then a congressman from South Carolina and now a GOP senator allied with Trump, arguing during the removal of Bill Clinton in 1999 that no crime was necessary to remove a president. Trump’s defense team now argues that the impeachment articles against him are invalid because they do not allege that he committed a specific crime.

The defenders of the president will take place on Saturday.

“We will vigorously defend the two facts, refuting what they said,” and the Constitution, said lawyer Jay Sekulow.

In their presentations, the Democrats summarized much of the evidence and testimony already presented at the television recall hearings.

Senator Roy Blunt, R-Mo., Said Democrats were making “admirable presentations”. But he said, “There just isn’t much new here.”

During the lunch break, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Said it sounded like “Groundhog Day in the Senate”.

Chief Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer admitted that many senators “really don’t want to be here”.

But Schumer said that Schiff described a convincing case that many Republicans only hear it for the first time. He argued that they could not help being “glued” to his testimony.

Senators were released on Thursday to consider additional testimony from an assistant to Vice President Mike Pence, Jennifer Williams, who was among those worried about Trump’s actions. The Democrats have said that the testimony, which is filed, strengthens their case for removal. A lawyer for Williams declined to comment.

Maintaining the attention of the audience was difficult for the Democrats, but the senators seemed to pay more attention to Schiff’s testimony which became dramatic.

Most senators, even Republicans, sat at their desks throughout the afternoon session, as required by the rules, and not as many of them yawned or stood to stretch as during the previous long nights.

To help senators pass the time, the Republican Chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Richard Burr of North Carolina, distributed breakfast favors for restless spinners, stress balls and other toys.

The impeachment trial takes place in the context of the 2020 elections. Four senatorial Democratic presidential candidates are outside the electoral campaign, sitting as jurors.

A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that the public was a little more likely to say that the Senate should condemn and dismiss Trump than not to do it, from 45% to 40%. But a considerable percentage, 14%, said they did not know enough to have an opinion.

One problem with broad agreement: Trump should allow key collaborators to appear as witnesses at trial. About 7 in 10 respondents said so, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

After the two cases have been presented, senators will question whether they want to call witnesses to testify, a matter that seems almost resolved. Republicans dismissed Democrats’ efforts to get help from Trump, including former national security adviser John Bolton and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify in consecutive votes earlier this week. It is likely to be voted on by the Senate next week.

