Democrats want Iran to get nuclear weapons

Democrats simply do not indicate that Iran is getting nuclear weapons.

First, President Obama had spent months and more months on a deal that pushed all kinds of obstacles out of the way. Then we had President Trump snatch the US out of the deal and fight back with deadly force against a general who was specialized in terrorism and who killed 600 Americans. Democrats are outraged and worried about a war that is not entirely likely, while presidential candidates with some qualifications say they will get us back in the Obama deal if Trump is defeated in this year’s election.

That promise may not tell the Iranians that they will get all the gifts from Obama again, but it certainly gives indications to the dictators that they don’t have to worry too much, that they can get rid of sanctions that are destroying their economy and maybe still their way to mushrooms grinning clouds. In the meantime, the horror of the left about what Trump did himself is close to an horror, a message to Iranians that they have cheerleaders across the Atlantic. Their story is that Trump has acted recklessly, that he may have deceived the constitution, that war is a foregone conclusion with him in his office, and that Congress must stand up as a rescue.

Such concerns were dampened to the applause when Obama and five other powers began to lift sanctions after Iranians agreed to speak on their behalf. While the United States took the lead, these negotiators were surprisingly agreed that Iran could keep the means to produce enriched uranium crucial for nuclear weapons. Iran agreed to transfer its most enriched uranium to Russia, which has returned part of it. Without consequence, Iran has violated the treaty 32 times by trying to buy nuclear technology from Germany. We agreed not to inspect military bases that might have been involved in nuclear fraud.

An Obama assistant later admitted that he was feeding naive reporters hooey as a way to sell the deal, and look, Iran has since got away with testing ballistic missiles that continue to expand. It has joyfully sent terrorists to kill and injure and destroy. It has been quite clear to bring about a revolution in the Middle East that it will lead with nuclear weapons directed downwards against objections. However, there is a problem because we have this Trump guy who thinks deterrence exceeds appeasement as a strategic model. He has released all kinds of things, such as Iranians shooting an American drone, but the story is not over yet.

Major General Qassem Soleimani, a genocidal madman with a gentlemanly attitude, crossed a Trumpian red line by killing an American, followed by violence around an American embassy. Trump relied on another American drone to actually fire back, eliminating a cause of hellish effects. This was not a violation of the Constitution, as some Democrats have said, although it would be if Trump went to war without getting a statement from Congress, something that no president has done since World War II.

Iran threatened revenge, Democrats in our homeland sounded as if they had a revolution in mind and then there were the Iranian rockets and something remarkable: almost certainly, out of intention, they didn’t kill anyone and cost little damage. Trump has sworn more sanctions, but repeated his often-mentioned negotiation offer without conditions. He made it clear that he would not hit back.

We can now really, truly be on the road to victory, bringing Iran back to economic health and giving it a respected place among nations when Iran stops hiding everything and robs itself of the means to nuclear weapons, terrorism, the Middle East to bully in every way and to test rockets. That is of course not certain, but it can happen if the Democrats stop hoping that it can return to evil. We shall see.

Jay Ambrose is a syndicate columnist.