Demolished roof of Bringelly Village shopping center

Drivers in Sydney’s west were lucky enough to escape serious injuries when a mall roof was torn down and rubble was blown onto cars during an unusual storm.

The storm at the Bringelly Village Shopping Center lasted less than a minute, but it was strong enough to pull the roof off and get it out in traffic.

Part of the roof tore off the Bringelly Village mall, flew through the air, and hit the traffic outside. (9Nachrichten)

A piece of debris was thrown directly into the windshield of a stopped car.

The site in western Sydney was one of many that today were hurled as a powerful series of storm cells over NSW and much of the Australian east coast.

Emergency services responded to thousands of calls in a matter of hours with trees and power lines that fell across multiple streets, and roof damage to countless properties.

Flash floods also occurred in some places, prompting drivers to exercise caution when driving under the given conditions.