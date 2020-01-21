Demolitions in the St. Petersburg motorhome park leave questions unanswered

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – Former residents of a RV park in St. Petersburg are homeless and crawling after the park is sold and RVs demolished.

8 On Your Side reached Pine Oak Mobile Home Park at 40th Avenue North 340, where a man was digging in ruins and claiming that crews had knocked his house down and that his belongings, including his insulin, were still in the house.

According to residents, they were made aware of the sale

last year. They received a Thanksgiving message that they would need it

from their homes by January 12th.

The note partially stated:

“You are advised that your tenancy will not be extended at the end of the current term. You are expected to vacate the premises on or before January 12, 2020. If you do not vacate the premises by that date, legal action may be taken and you may be liable for double rental, court fees and attorney fees. “

Many questioned the legality of the termination and opted for it

stay and say that this is not enough time for what some can afford.

Michael Jones is a former resident of the park who was asked

to leave last year before his house was demolished.

“There were over 30 people who lived here and received an apartment, and one after the other was pushed onto the street,” said Jones.

Today he lives in his car with his wife. He said no one, including law enforcement officials, had arrived on site to drive residents away after the first notification before the demolition began.

“You could have had a fair amount of time, but no

Legal action was actually taken against these people. I think what

They do is a farce and they do it illegally, they are

bullied out of their houses and their apartment and they haven’t gone anywhere

Go, ”said Jones.

The resignation to the residents gave a phone number for

Another RV park to move to, but most said contact

given was less than helpful.

Charlene Gallagher and her son are without shelter among the residents. They started walking to find a motel on Monday.

“Me and my son have to go to a motel room. And try to figure out what we’ll do after that,” Gallagher said. “We looked and we looked and we looked. I can’t afford a place. So I don’t know what I’m going to do. “

Jones helps his friend, a disabled veteran, move his

Belongings in a storage unit before his RV is demolished.

“He doesn’t even have enough money for a hotel room for two

or three nights. It’s supposed to be really cold for the next few days. ”

Jones explained.

8 On your side Jeff Patterson turned to the property manager, who did not give his name and said “no comment”.

A woman who answered the phone in the company and with whom she worked

destroy the houses just said she knew they were tasked with it.

“I’m addressing everyone who sees this. Guys. Come on. We’re humans. Help. Please,” Jones pleaded.

