Demon killing is strategic via run-and-gun

Doom Eternal is a game about the end of the world. Of course, the Australians will be familiar with this concept after the past few months – but instead of the rising temperatures associated with climate change, Doom Eternal is a world exposed to terrible, hideous demons.

The Doom franchise has always been one thing: you are a doom slayer, a murderer of the demons. The earth is doomed to fail. You kill demons. Simples. Doom Eternal takes it a tiny step further and adds a snazzy opening movie recording, in which the Doom Slayer is stationed on the outer edge of the earth and has the task of preventing a complete apocalypse.

In the preview that our team was invited to, I was able to get my hands on the opening chapter of the game along with two other levels – “Exultia” and “Cultist Base” – which formed a three-hour game track. Each level was radically different, but what stood out? All demons. All goddamn demons.

As I made my way and sent countless demons after me, I started doing some mental math. I estimated that I killed about four demons every 10 seconds. That meant I killed 240 demons every 10 minutes. Each level lasted about an hour, so I killed more than 1,440 demons for each level. Three hours later, I was probably holding 4,320 demon corpses. Now I’ve stopped math in my tenth year, but that seems like a lot to me. But what would Doom be without a lot of cold, bloody murder?

Demon killer, question, question?

The opening chapter of Doom Eternal takes place in a damp and rotten castle that is full of blood, guts and writhing corpses. There are demons too. Many, many demons. Some of them are zombie walkers. Others are large piles of weeping, meaty droppings. The creepy, spider-like arachnotron unfortunately returns here, and there are also jacked-up soldiers walking around with powerful cannons. All of them are understandably terrifying.

Doom Eternal is not just a barrel and a weapon (my usual technique to avoid anything that gets mixed up at night), but what I call a “strategy killer”. What I mean, if you go in thoughtlessly, you end up going crazy. In the opening chapter, the Doom Slayer is hopelessly disappointed. Your ammunition reaches 60 bullets with the best weapon, and not much relief is expected.

Unlike most shooters, there are no empty drops of ammunition and no health refills along the way. Instead, you’ll have to balance defense shooting with the strategic killing above – sawing demons with your melee combat or using a high-performance glory kill results in ammo, health, and armor drops that fill your arsenal. Unfortunately, these kills have to be earned and recharged, which means combat is always a hectic and stressful mix of defensive and reflexive killing.

In the later chapters, a number of new, powerful weapons were introduced, such as a laser rifle that destroys enemy shields, and a handgun that fires directly at enemies. This made the combat situation much more diverse, but in the first chapters I bricked it up to 95%.

Many of the times I died (and there were many) was because I had retired to a corner, had not suffered a fatal blow, and faced larger enemies who could not be chained to death. In this case, you can still hit enemies in close combat, but due to the low damage from the attack, it feels like a toddler trying to hit a giant on the legs. In those moments, a thought crossed my mind: if I really tried to save the earth from demons, I would really doom all of us. I’m sorry people.

There was a certain moment in the last preview level, which was at the bottom of a huge elevator, in which I had run out of moves against a duo of giant zombies with guns and I had to jump and jump to them freedom. Three times I had no ammunition and no way to defeat these enemies. So I made the brave and noble decision to reduce the difficulty with one small mistake. (All the way. All the way. I played easily.)

Through fire and ice

It would be very easy to assume that Doom Eternal would all be “doom and darkness”, but the preview showed a variety of locations, including an entire level of lava platforms, and another that took place in a windy ice fortress. The narrative connection between these places was pretty unclear outside of “There are demons out there, get them”, but it’s Doom after all. Narrative tends to take a back seat to all the guts and to Gore.

The first level of the castle was full of Gothic charm, with mysterious statues, crumbling fortresses, creepy torture chambers and damp sewers. The corridors here are narrower, but there are also a number of secrets and power-ups that can be found in strange corners and behind hidden rooms. Exploration is therefore a must. Here’s a tip: If an environment looks like it’s broken, it definitely is. Who would have thought that Spyro would continue to teach me such important life lessons?

The second stage, the lava stage, was a little more harrowing. Here platforms hovered over flowing lava and required a touch of finesse, which was in direct contrast to the action-gameplay of balls-to-the-wall in the opening chapter. It was a nice change, but it required a hectic level of precision and timing. In order to cross this barren and desolate landscape, a good balance between jumping and boosting was necessary. Do too much and you will get a face full of spikes. Too little, you are a toast. It was fun, but it felt strange to encounter precision in a franchise known for senseless tearing, tearing, and killing.

The last level consisted of an Gothic-style ice cave, which was actually pretty pretty, not to mention the carnivorous killers that wandered the deserts.

Fortunately, the preview also included a brief phase in which the Doom Slayer takes control of a demon revenant (known as “doot” if you are well-versed) and transmits his awareness in it. What follows is a full-on-power fantasy sequence in which you use reparation to fly, set people on fire, and defeat large enemies en masse. It’s really fun and I wish the whole game could be played that way. No joy – the sequences are short and the revenant returns to his cage immediately afterwards.

Final impressions

Doom Eternal was a terribly bloody time with enough blood, courage and rough moments to please even the most confused among us. While platforming felt a little out of place in a game series more known for powerful demon action than finesse, it was still very entertaining and opened the beautiful-looking world a lot more than previous entries.

The fight is solid and more than a bit stressful, but its subtle strategy level makes for a far more interesting experience than a simple run-and-gun. When Doom Eternal is released on March 20th, it will be a hell of a good time.

