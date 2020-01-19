In Hong Kong, protesters and police clashed after thousands gathered in a park to call for electoral reforms and a boycott of the Chinese Communist Party.

The rally participants had packed the black clothes and face masks typical of their movement into the Chater Garden, which was near the building of the city’s legislative council. They held up “Free Hong Kong” signs and waved American and British flags.

“We want a real universal suffrage,” cried the demonstrators.

“Disband the police, free Hong Kong!”

Ventus Lau, the rally organizer, was arrested that evening for allegedly violating the rally regulations and repeatedly hindering officials, police officer Ng Lok-chun told reporters at a press conference.

“I think Hong Kong was no longer the center of the world,” he said, calling on other countries to sanction the Hong Kong government if it does not allow residents to directly vote for members of the Legislative Council this year.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, was brought back to China in 1997. While the city’s One Country, Two Systems framework promises greater democratic rights than the mainland, protesters claim that their freedoms under Chinese President Xi have been steadily undermined by Jinping.

The friction between Hong Kong's democratic minds and the central government in Beijing, governed by the Communist Party, intensified in June last year when the proposed extradition law sparked months of mass demonstrations. The bill that would have allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trial has been withdrawn. However, the protests lasted more than seven months. The focus was on demands for voting rights and an independent investigation into police behavior.