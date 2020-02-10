Dems attacks Buttigieg in the last hours before New Hampshire primary

Most of the polls before Tuesday’s New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary show Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in the lead – but you may not know, listening to the other candidates in recent days.

Rather than attacking the Vermont senator, the Democratic candidates targeted the relative political newcomer who posted a surprisingly strong performance in Iowa: the former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg.

The attacks bear witness to Buttigieg’s political promise from Iowa, but also to the danger that New Hampshire represents for its nascent campaign.

The candidate with the most to lose from a solid Buttigieg performance also has the most at stake in New Hampshire more generally: former Vice President Joe Biden.

Biden, who finished fourth in Iowa, launched a large left hook on Saturday, releasing an attack announcement comparing his accomplishments as vice president to Buttigieg as mayor of a small town.

Former mayor Pete does not have a very high opinion of the Obama-Biden record. Compare.

– Joe Biden February 8, 2020

At Obama’s White House, Biden “helped lead the passage of the Affordable Care Act,” said the announcement. Meanwhile, in South Bend, Buttigieg “installed decorative lights under the bridges”.

It was hardly that. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Biden said of Buttigieg: “This guy is not a Barack Obama!” And in an interview the next day, the former vice president made reference to his work on the federal recession-era bailout opposite South Bend: “We bailed out his city.”

(Buttigieg’s campaign told TPM that Biden’s decision to broadcast the ad “says more about his current position in this race than about Pete’s perspective as mayor and veteran.”)

Biden’s attacks are not entirely surprising: after finishing fourth in Iowa, the former vice-president targets the 38-year-old man who, no doubt, shares his political path – that of popular pragmatism and politics parties under the big tent, not political revolution.

But Biden was not alone: ​​the other centrist of the race, Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), has improved slightly in the polls of New Hampshire in recent days, and it also led to his fire on Buttigieg .

During the debate on Friday evening, she compared the high-stakes Senate recall process to a recent comment by Buttigieg that he was “exhausted by the current state of politics”, which made him want to ” turn it off and just watch cartoons or something. “

“It’s easy to go after Washington, because it’s a popular thing to do,” said Klobuchar, adding, “I think it goes after every thing people do because it’s popular to say and makes you look like a cool newcomer – I don’t think that’s what people want right now. We have a newcomer to the White House and let’s see where it got us. “

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), coming out of Iowa with a respectable third place, also spent several days focusing on Buttigieg’s dependence on big donors and consultant-approved policy proposals .

On Friday night, on the scene of the debate, when asked about the deep-pocket campaign of former New York mayor Michael Bloomberg, Warren replied, “I don’t think anyone should be able to fight their way to an appointment or be President of the United States. . I don’t think a billionaire should be able to do it, and I don’t think people who aspire billionaires to fund their campaigns should be able to do it. “

It was a sharp blow to the former mayor of South Bend, who attended dozens of high-cost fundraisers to fuel his presidential race. (It was also a glance at Sanders, whose opponents drew attention to the group 501 (c) 4 Our Revolution, which supports him.)

On Saturday evening, Warren implicitly hit Buttigieg again at the McIntyre-Shaheen dinner in Manchester, where she declared that she was “not running a race that was shaped by a group of consultants. I am not proposing a bunch of proposals that have been carefully designed not to offend large donors. “

Sanders, the least surprising of the peloton, also tried to keep Buttigieg far from his lead in New Hampshire.

With hours before New Hampshire’s vote, the Social Democrat, who relied heavily (and successfully) on a small fundraiser, repeated his simplest line of attack against one of his most serious political failures natural.

“Our views are different,” said the Vermont senator on Sunday. “Pete has raised campaign contributions from more than 40 billionaires.”