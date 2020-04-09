Dems Block the GOP proposal for an additional $ 250 million in small business support

Senate Democrats on Thursday blocked a Republican effort to pass legislation to add $ 250 million to the government’s small business loan program aimed at helping companies weakened by the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) tried to push the bill through unanimous consent, but Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) opposed the move, slowing the brakes on the plan. of President Donald Trump to bolster the “pay protection” program.

In his Senate speech, McConnell said the proposal would not affect the “policy language” of the $ 2 trillion coronavirus bipartis relief package.

“We need more funding and we need it fast,” McConnell urged. “Don’t block emergency help you don’t oppose just because you want something else.”

Democrats have said they will block the request when McConnell offers it. Democrats want add-ons and protections to make sure businesses in disadvantaged communities can get involved.

McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Wednesday set out their positions in relatively muted rhetoric – a tacit acknowledgment of the urgency of the measure.

McConnell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the business program, which includes direct subsidies for companies to keep employees on payroll and pay rent, is about to run out of its first $ 350 billion infusion. dollars as a business rush to apply for the grant.

Democrats’ requests, such as state aid and mirror programs for hospitals, will be slowing down slowly, but McConnell promises those issues will be likely to be addressed in future coronavirus response bills.

The AP contributed to this report.