Dems continue to spar with Trump as the deposition process approaches – Boston Herald

President Trump and Democrats continue to throw insults and play games of “manipulation” in anticipation of a long-awaited deposition – tactics experts say they are “chasing” the process.

“There is an atmosphere of manipulation around what should be a very straightforward affair,” said civil rights lawyer Harvey Silverglate about the decision of Nancy Pelosi House President to withhold the accusation articles in an attempt to agree with the senate leaders. conditions for the process.

“This is manipulation to try to gain an advantage and what it does is make the whole process cheap,” Silverglate said.

The House plans to vote this week to pass on the accusation articles to the Senate for the historic trial of allegations of abuse of power and obstruction by Congress over Trump’s actions against Ukraine. It will only be the third trial of accusation in American history.

“It is a fair trial,” Pelosi told ABC “” This week. “” We have done our job. We have defended the United States Constitution. We hope the senate does the same. “

She warned: “Now the ball is in their job to do that or pay a prize.”

Silverglate said the game of manipulation is going both ways.

“Partisan politics is played by both parties,” he said.

Leader Mitch McConnell, majority leader of the senate, is transparent about his goal of seeking a quick trial to acquit the president.

Sen. Lindsey Graham – another prominent Republican – predicted that the trial would end “within days.”

“The Senate should not reward this House behavior,” said Graham, chairman of the Senate Committee, in an interview with Fox News Channel on Saturday. “The senate must end this process as quickly as possible. That is what I intend to do. He will be acquitted. I hope and pray that every Republican will reject what Nancy Pelosi has done, and we will pick up some Democrats. “

Rep. Ayanna Pressley defended Pelosi’s strategy after a fundraising event at the Arts at the Armory in Somerville on Sunday and said she has “great confidence” in the speaker.

“We had to make sure that there was a fair trial and so I think she moved exactly as we needed because we don’t want to do anything that would endanger it,” said Pressley.

Herald wire services have contributed to this report.