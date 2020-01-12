Dems must bring fresh air, no attacks on Trump, to campaign – Boston Herald

Loading...

Long gone personalities – subjects from so many columns in earlier days – come to mind here for various reasons.

And so it happened that a trademark of counseling of the inimitable Mgr. John Dillon Day, the second oldest priest in Boston’s Archdiocese when he died in 2007 at the age of 94, resounded again yesterday, in the second week of January, when the temperature in this city rose past 70.

For anyone going through one of the heartbreaking valleys of life, Day would offer this reassurance: “Remember, the snow always melts.”

Things change. Better days are coming. Nothing lasts forever.

Choose your own bromide.

And you may want to keep it handy on Tuesday evenings if you plan to watch a Democratic presidential debate again, because if a display of American pomp calls for fresh air, it is this tired collection of political bottom feeders whose promise of what they would do in the Oval Office, in combination with ad hominem attacks on the man who occupies it now, are enough to make every viewer pray for enlightenment.

It is a snow course that cannot melt fast enough.

Take Tom Steyer. So what if this unbearably brutal tycoon never had a function in his life? He’s worth $ 1.6 billion, so you just have to close your lips and listen to him. I get it?

He appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and said, “I have a very simple message that the government is broken; it has been bought by companies.”

Really, Tom? And how does that differ from your attempt to purchase an election?

Liz Warren? As she tries to remember if her child went to a school for money, she constantly adjusts her positions, reminiscent of the great Groucho Marx: “These are my principles; if you don’t like them, I have others.”

Just like snow, if we had it, her campaign cannot disappear soon enough.

And now comes a complaint that Tuesday night’s debate will not include minorities. OK. Why is that?

When these debates started, there were more than 20 participating candidates, including two black senators, a black mayor, a Spanish former cabinet secretary and an Asian businessman.

They left one by one, unable to generate sufficient support.

Isn’t that how it should work?

Barack Obama had no problem selling his product, right?

And that was just one administration ago.

Now it seems that if a candidate loses, this cannot be the fault of the candidate; it must be the fault of the system.

This is worse than a snowstorm; it’s a snowstorm from buffoonery.

Please.

America deserves better. Indeed, we all do that.