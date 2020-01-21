Dems plans to force votes to change GOP rules for Skimpy removal trial

Democratic Senate leaders outlined plans on Tuesday to force votes on changes to indictment rules proposed by majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), which would speed up proceedings and make it more difficult than previously planned obtaining testimonies or summonses to appear.

Minority leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) is not sure how many amendments the Democrats planned to vote on before the expected final approval of McConnell’s resolution on Tuesday evening. Schumer said the Senate would vote Tuesday on “witnesses, documents, blatant cancellations even of the Clinton rules (impeachment)”.

So far, no Senate Republican has expressed public discontent with McConnell’s resolution, despite the fact that it departs significantly from the rules used in the Clinton recall process, a model McConnell previously had. said he would follow.

Although the Democrats are likely lacking the voice to force the passage of their amendments, they will seek to put GOP senators on the record opposed to an open, transparent and substantial dismissal trial.

Asked about a statement released by Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) – who had previously called to testify – supporting McConnell’s resolution, Schumer said he hoped Romney had “read McConnell’s resolution carefully.”

“He always said that he thought there should be witnesses at the end of the trial. It makes it even more difficult to get them,” said Schumer.

Specifically, the McConnell resolution calls for a Senate vote before the parties to the recall proceedings can even make motions to summon witnesses. If witnesses are subpoenaed, they must first be testified in camera, pursuant to McConnell’s resolution, before a further Senate vote on whether public testimony is admissible.

McConnell’s proposal also requires a vote by the Senate before the evidence gathered as part of the investigation into the removal of the House is even placed on the Senate record.

“McConnell seems to want a trial without existing evidence and without new evidence,” said Schumer. “A trial without evidence is not a trial at all. It is a cover-up. “

Schumer said the pressure for several amendment votes on the resolution of the trial was not intended to be “delaying”. He also refused to weigh in on the political impact the impeachment process would have on Republicans, like Senator Susan Collins (R-ME), who have had tough re-election races this year.

“We do this because we think we have a constitutional duty,” said Schumer. “We think that’s what the founding fathers looked at when they said how to deal with a president who has abused his power.”

The acrimonious debate which should surround the resolution of Tuesday distinguishes this procedure from impeachment from the indictment of Clinton, where the agreement opened unanimously the phases of opening of the lawsuit in the Senate.

“From the outset, Republican senators will have a choice between getting the facts or joining Chief McConnell and President Trump to try to cover them up,” said Schumer.