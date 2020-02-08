Dems ridicule, Republicans announce Medicaid block grants

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – House Democrats passed a resolution on Thursday condemning the Trump administration’s plan to allow states to receive Medicaid block grants. The Republicans said the vote was just an advertising stunt.

The government’s plan would provide states with a one-off portion of Medicaid funds. Republicans say states can use this case more efficiently. Democrats argue that instead, millions of people will be deprived of health insurance.

“The government saves Medicaid funds and enables states to cut benefits,” said Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill., On the floor of the house.

“Medicaid offers vital, life-saving care,” added Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., Added. “We know what that means … a loss of coverage for the elderly, the disabled and our children.”

Republican Republican Buddy Carter of Georgia rejected this, saying block grants were the right solution because they gave states flexibility to run a successful program.

“States could take this federal money and treat these patients more efficiently and then share the savings,” he said.

The resolution was supported almost unanimously by the Democrats, but the Republicans rejected the unrestricted measure.

“This is an opportunity for the media,” said MP Paul Mitchell, R-Mich., And tore up a copy of the resolution – an indication of the destruction of a copy of President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union by spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi.

In the last Editorial in the Washington Post, Seema Verma, who oversees the Medicaid program, accused Democrats of frightening and stressed that block subsidies are voluntary for states.