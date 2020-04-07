Dems Rip Tillis says restaurants shouldn’t wash their hands

North Carolina Democrats dig up early oppo to GOP senator Thom Tillis, and run an ad on coronavirus issues that neutralizes him once he said restaurant officials should not be forced to wash their hands.

The Democratic Party of North Carolina released an ad on Tuesday, urging Tillis to take up his duties on the remarks he made in 2015 – in which he opposed the mandatory hand washing by restaurant staff – and tweeted “public law” “Our health is safe. We need our leaders in Washington to do the same.”

Public health laws keep us safe. We need our leaders in Washington to do the same. # ncsen pic.twitter.com/Vzl0SmfXev

– Democratic Party of the NC (@NCDemParty) April 7, 2020

The ad features strong news coverage of the comments, as well as the comments themselves. This was part of a policy debate on 2 February 2015 in which Tillis cast an unknown friend to allow companies to “withdraw” from certain regulations and allow the free market to handle the results.

“There’s this level of regulation that may be in the books, but maybe you can make a market-based decision about whether they should apply to you,” Tillis told a partner as he ate at a Starbucks.

They sat near the toilets and Tillis’ partner said an employee left the bathroom and said, “For example, don’t you think this setting that this gentleman requires to wash his hands before serving your food is important? Should it be? are they in the books? “

Tillis said he could use this regulation to explain his case, adding: “I have no problem with Starbucks if they choose to opt out of this policy, as long as they publish a sign that says we do not require employees. wash our hands after you leave the toilet. The market will take care of it. “

Commenting on the laughter, Tillis added: “And so this is an example, but then let them decide. And that’s probably where every business that did that would stop working, but I think it’s good to explain that. This is the kind of mentality we need to have in order to reduce the regulatory weight of this country. We are one of the most regulated nations in the history of the planet. And I think if we do it in a common sense that solves many problems. who do these al big problems that we are talking about immediately easier to solve “.

“So I’m not sure I’ll shake your hand,” the astronaut said anxiously as he thanked Tillis for appearing.

At the time, the clip caught the attention of the then-Daily Show guests Jon Stewart, who removed Tillis for the comments and simply pointed out that what Tillis claimed was not the elimination of the regulation, but in fact the creation of a new one to modify the existing one.

“This is not to get rid of the regulation, which just makes you an uncoordinated ideologue with a slight fecal dust on your latte,” Stewart said.

Tillis later tried to dismiss the comments as a joke, falsely claiming he had given many examples, but he stood by what he was trying to do.

Democrats in North Carolina hope the “funny” example will get even worse in the days of the corona pandemic, as a former political legislator and Democratic candidate Cal Cunningham trying to do Tillis’ last term. The small poll for the race is not much news for Tillis, as it leads Cunningham from two to one poll and follows routes five to the other.

Watch the ad above via NC Dems.

