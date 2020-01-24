WASHINGTON – House Democrats warned Friday that they were arguing in President Trump’s accusation process that the president will continue to abuse his power and endanger American democracy unless Congress intervenes to remove him before the 2020 elections.

“He is who he is,” said Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee. He told the senators who listened as jury members that Trump was jeopardizing the relationship between the US and Ukraine in a way that benefited Russia, just so that he could make a political “cheap shot” at former former vice-president Joe Praying for the Democratic enemy.

“You can’t leave such a man in office,” said Schiff. “You know it won’t stop. It won’t stop unless the convention does something about it.”

Trump is tried in the Senate after the House charged him last month and accused him of abusing his office by asking Ukraine to investigate alleged corruption with Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden while holding back military aid. The second accusation article accuses him of obstructing Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe.

While Democrats ended their third day for skeptical Republican senators, Trump’s legal team prepared for its defense, expected on Saturday. Trump, with his eyes on the audience behind the Senate Chamber, complained about the schedule in a tweet and said, “It seems that my lawyers should start on Saturday, which is called Death Valley in Death Valley.”

Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said, “We’re going to refute and refute, and we’re going to set up a confirmatory case tomorrow.”

Republicans say that Trump’s actions were appropriate and call the accusation trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken him in his re-election campaign. Republicans have a majority of 53-47 in the Senate, and eventual acquittal is likely.

Before that, senators will make a critical decision next week on democratic demands to hear more testimonials from top Trump assistants, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton who refused to appear before the House. Four Republican senators would be needed to join the Democratic minority to find witnesses, and so far the numbers seem to be missing.

“This must end,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.