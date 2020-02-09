Dems’ television appearances before NH

With only two days to go before New Hampshire primary, Democratic candidates stepped up their appearances on Sunday morning news programs.

While former vice-president Joe Biden and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) gave exclusive interviews to ABC News, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg, have toured CNN, CBS and Fox News in addition to ABC News.

Here are the main points to remember from a frantic Sunday morning interview:

Biden Denies Attacking Buttigieg In Campaign Announcement

A day after posting a campaign ad that mocks Buttigieg’s experience as mayor of South Bend, Biden told George Stephanopolous of ABC that he “did not attack Pete” but that “Pete attacked me. “

“He said the reason we are in trouble right now is because of the recent past,” said Biden. “It’s been eight years of Obama and me. I don’t understand. I don’t understand that. And I think he completely misunderstood or distorted my file. I did a lot. I accomplished a lot of things, both as a senator and vice-president. “

Watch Biden’s remarks below:

Joe Biden on Buttigieg: “Let’s put something right here. I didn’t attack Pete. Pete attacked me. He said that the reason we are in the problem we are in now is because of the recent past. It’s been 8 years of Obama and me. I do not understand. ”Http://t.co/nPQ57Pvs7t pic.twitter.com/r2GBbqA3GV

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) February 9, 2020

Buttigieg defends himself after Biden’s jab “he’s not Obama”

After Biden’s debate after Friday, remarks that Buttigieg is “not Barack Obama” given the way his mayor experience fades compared to Obama’s “much broader” experience – which includes his time in as a senator from Illinois – Chuck Todd of “Meet the Press” asked Buttigieg what he thinks of Biden “which implies that you are attacking the Obama presidency”.

Buttigieg replied that he “had the back of Obama’s white houses over and over again because they were doing the right thing,” which “was not always easy as mayor of Indiana.”

“You know, in fact, my first statewide campaign was on a platform in defense of the Obama administration’s decision to save the auto industry because I knew what it meant to my state, “said Buttigieg. “But these achievements were important because they have come together for the moment. Now we are at a different time. We are in 2020. “

Watch Buttigieg’s remarks below:

Buttigieg Responds to Biden Hinting to Attack Obama’s Presidency pic.twitter.com/Cpf390RSQs

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 9, 2020

Sanders answers questions about his socialist label

When Fox News’ Chris Wallace asked Sanders how he planned to “defeat” the socialist label Biden had recently criticized – given that he was going to “need the support not only of liberal, progressive and left-wing Democrats”, but also of “the support of independents, even moderately imaginable Republicans” – Sanders replied that “in many ways we have a socialist society today.”

“We have a huge budget, invest money in all areas,” said Sanders. “Now, Donald Trump, before being president, as a private businessman, he received $ 800 million in tax breaks and grants to build luxury housing in New York. Now what does it mean when the government gives you $ 800 million in tax breaks and grants? “

Watch Sanders’ remarks on Fox News below:

Chris Wallace asks Bernie Sanders to be labeled a socialist pic.twitter.com/oSVvMcnvW6

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 9, 2020

Sanders also defended criticism against his “Medicare For All” plan on CBS “Face the Nation”.

“I am not arguing for the US government to take control of the health care system,” said Sanders. “What I’m advocating is an expansion of Medicare. Health insurance exists. “

Watch Sanders’ remarks on CBS below:

Sanders defends criticism of Medicare For All pic.twitter.com/k6tKtb9TYK

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) February 9, 2020

Warren Unperturbed By Ranking Fourth In Iowa Caucuses

Warren appeared to hold his head high before going to New Hampshire primary in an interview with George Stephanopolous of ABC News, who noted that “no one has ever won the nomination if he is not a member of the two best in Iowa and New Hampshire. . “

Warren said she sees that “it’s going to be a long campaign”.

“When I made the decision not to spend 75% of my time raising funds from billionaires, business leaders and lobbyists, it meant that I had a lot more time to travel the country,” said Warren. “I went to 31 states to hold town halls, red states and blue states. We have about 1,000 people on the ground. We have built a campaign to go the distance, and that is what I think will happen here. “

Watch Warren’s remarks below:

. @ GStephanopoulos: No one has ever been nominated if they don’t rank in the top two in Iowa or New Hampshire.

Senator Elizabeth Warren: “Look, the way I see it is going to be a long campaign … we have built a campaign to go the distance.” Https://t.co/nPQ57Pvs7t pic.twitter.com/7CWr6VyUTJ

– This week (@ThisWeekABC) February 9, 2020