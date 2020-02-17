[dems-upset-with-barr-appeared-away-when-obama-justice-section-weighed-in]

If Democrats didn’t have double standards they’d have no requirements at all.

Just glance at the way they are viciously attacking Lawyer Normal Monthly bill Barr more than the Justice Department’s intervention in the exceptionally severe sentencing advice of Roger Stone, a longtime associate of the president. Partisan prosecutors handling the case — a few of whom served on the “Get Trump” unique counsel Russia investigation — encouraged a 7- to nine-yr jail sentence for Stone for lying and alleged witness tampering.

In no way do the expenses justify this sort of a critical jail sentence — decades more than a rapist would get — or even a bank robber.

The DOJ was totally justified to intervene in the political persecution of Stone by not only partisan prosecutors but, as we now know, a single of the lead jurors as nicely. That juror, the jury’s foreperson, no a lot less, has been revealed in various social media posts as a Trump foe, posting from the president — and his supporters. She ought to by no means have been authorized to serve on the jury, a miscarriage of justice now prompting Stone’s attorneys to demand a new trial.

But none of that stopped in excess of a thousand previous Justice Office staff members and other “hate Trump” Democrats such as Sen. Elizabeth Warren from likely immediately after Barr.

Warren trashed Barr for the duration of a current CNN job interview and tweeted, “Congress ought to act right away to rein in our lawless Legal professional Typical. Barr should really resign or face impeachment. And Congress ought to use shelling out power to defund the AG’s authority to interfere with just about anything that has an effect on Trump, his pals, or his elections.”

Several on the remaining and in the #FakeNews media also lambasted the president for tweeting about the circumstance and accused him of interfering in a prison demo. But of program none of them cried foul when previous President Barack Obama or his then-Lawyer Basic Loretta Lynch interfered in legal issues about their buddies and associates.

Take the 2016 FBI investigation into Hillary Clinton’s rogue e-mail. Obama did not sit on the sidelines, nor did Lynch. Considerably from it. The previous president manufactured a general public statement stating Clinton might have made “a mistake” but her mishandling of classified info didn’t threaten nationwide stability. Certainly that sent a loud signal to FBI officials to go simple on his pal Hillary.

Lynch also fulfilled with previous President Monthly bill Clinton on the tarmac days in advance of his wife’s FBI interview. Lynch also instructed James Comey the former FBI director, not to refer to Clinton’s electronic mail investigation as a criminal “investigation” but rather as a “matter” to reduce her possible prison publicity amid the 2016 presidential election.

Why no “outrage” from Sen. Warren and other people back then?

Adriana Cohen is a nationally syndicated columnist and Tv commentator. See adrianacohen.com.