Denise Richards’ RHOBH on Lesbian Feature Drama with Brandy Glanville

The real housewives of Beverly Hills continue to deliver drama, drama, and DRAMA !!

Hopefully this will get you ten seasons deeper BravoIt’s an open reality TV show, but I don’t think anyone predicted the IRL on the screen, which has been the subject of months of rumors about lesbian relationships between ex and celebrities. Brandi Glanville to Denise RichardsBayna.

What a wild thing!

Even after Denise denied the allegations several times, Brandi remains adamant about their physical relationship.

“Brandi said it happened once,” one source said.

“He said it was never serious, but they were fun.”

Viewers will experience all this “fun” taste, as the show insiders have previously warned that the drama between the two will be strong in the next few episodes! But will they be Denise’s last?

Returning in January, 49-year-old Bond was asked about her affair with Brandit after the 49-year-old said she had left RHOBH, but a source told People magazine this week that she would “never leave.” show!

The insider clarified the following about the content that was not released in the movie after this season.

“I didn’t go to the beach,” he said Teddy (MellenkampI took the baby in the shower. And he chose not to go to the last party (for the show) because he had already spoken the play “Brandi” and knew he would bring it back. He doesn’t want to be involved. ”

The source claims that Richard is married Aaron Fipers We understand the challenges we face on TV from 2018 onwards! Sounds like you’re tired of tracking injuries in this situation:

“Denise, this is a reality show and what to do. But she has three daughters and she cares about them.

This show is true, but their lives are about them, right? What is done in the darkness will surely become clear. Especially these are our light cameras! Of course, there are families that take care of her children and her children Sam, 16, Lola, 14, to Alice, 8, will respond to this season’s game schedule.

Some cast members are newcomers while talking about adding fuel to the fire Garcelle Beauvais Denise’s show recently told people:

“Your friends, (Women) want to find the bottom of the rumor, but it’s hard to see a friend overcome it. I’m on the Denise team!”

Reader, U Team Denise, Team Brandi? At 8 a.m. Wednesday, U will see how the real housewives of Beverly Hills do it all. ET on Bravo? We will!

