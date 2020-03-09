Dennis DeYoung to release ultimate album

Dennis DeYoung’s audio has arrive comprehensive circle.

The Chicago singer/songwriter/keyboardist/actor and co-founder/frontman for the ’70s rockers Styx, started his audio career even though in his teens, actively playing the accordion. And on “26 East, Vol. 1,” it is the organlike chords from the significant instrument that mark the ultimate take note on what DeYoung suggests is his final album. (Originally planned as a one-off, DeYoung claims the label, Frontiers Records, made a decision to split the project into two albums, with Volume 2 slated for a launch down the street.)

“That’s in which it all began,” DeYoung stated of the album’s title, a reference to the address of the South Facet household in which he grew up. “In the basement of that residence. When Styx was born I was participating in the accordion. So I’m delighted to bookend it this way.”

The 10-track album is because of April 10, but DeYoung/Styx lovers on Monday can catch the 1st singles, “To the Fantastic Old Days” and “East of Midnight.” When the latter is a throwback to classic Styx rock, the previous is a duet with Julian Lennon, a nostalgic piano-driven ballad fueled with lush Styx-meets-the-Beatles harmonies.

“I wrote the tune as a tribute to the audio the they made,” DeYoung mentioned. “I did a demo of it with just the piano and sent it to Julian, whom I’d by no means even satisfied, and had no idea if it would get the job done out. He wrote again and mentioned he’d be honored to do it.” (The solitary is receiving a lot of airplay previously on Sirius XM’s Beatles channel.)

The song’s lyrics are DeYoung’s anthem to the days long gone by, when life was less difficult and the music enterprise much much more satisfying. It was the days of The Tradewinds, a trio shaped in the early 1960s by a teenaged DeYoung and shut buddies and neighbors, drummer John Panozzo and his brother and bassist Chuck Panozzo. The band would at some point morph into Styx nearly a decade afterwards, when the hits — “Babe,” “Come Sail Absent,” “Lady,” “The Ideal of Instances,” “Mr. Roboto” flowed like a river, in fact. The new album’s address artwork even features three golden train locomotives representing the 3 musicmakers.

”East of Midnight” is pure classic Styx, co-prepared with Jim Peterik of the Ides of March and Survivor. It was Peterik who convinced his lifelong pal and neighbor to do a “last album.”

“I didn’t want to do a further album,” DeYoung stated make any difference-of-factly. “And I saved telling him why would I want to do a different album? There is no tunes enterprise for rock. … There is no radio for it. But Peterik, that S.O.B, held right after me. ‘Dennis, you gotta do this,’ he saved indicating. The earth requirements our music.”

So DeYoung and Peterik went to do the job, crafting “26,” which DeYoung mixed at his household studio. It is his seventh studio outing as a solo artist, and the initially in additional than a decade.

Dennis DeYoung will launch “26 East, Vol. 1” in April. Frontiers Documents

The album’s most intimate track is the attractive, tug-at-your-heartstrings “You My Love,” penned about his daughter Carrie Ann 7 a long time in the past as she was heading via a divorce. (He suggests he under no circumstances officially recorded the song’s demo at the ask for of is daughter, a longtime Chicago publicist.) The track is reminiscent of Roy Orbison or Gene Pitney, “those ’60s ballads they were being famous for,” DeYoung reported.

“It was actually my spouse [Suzanne] who stated, ‘Remember the music you wrote for Carrie Ann and she cried and stated by no means enjoy it?’ She confident me to set it on the album.”

As for what is in advance, DeYoung stated he nevertheless does about 60 shows a year, but that will be scaled back. “It’s tricky getting on the highway,” the 73-year-old explained with a chuckle. “It’s gonna be all about peace and reruns of ‘Law and Get.’”

And dwelling in the city he enjoys.

“I mentioned it all in a song long back,” DeYoung mentioned, recalling the lyrics to the 1986 brassy rocker “Southbound Ryan”: ‘People generally question me why/I even now stay in this town. Would seem fifty percent the inhabitants/Took the bus to Hollywood. I just smile at them/And say newborn I like the climate. It’s possible it is braveness/Possibly it is anxiety. Hell, all my friends are in this article. … Southbound Ryan/Take me house.’

“I didn’t make new music for myself. I wrote audio and advised my tale hoping you would discover your self in my story,” DeYoung ongoing. “And which is what men and women did my story became their story. … If you browse the lyrics on this new album you’ll know me. Obtain on your own in what I have to say.”

Capture “Dennis DeYoung and the Tunes of Styx” at the Property of Blues, 350 N. Dearborn on April 3. The night time also attributes a CD launch sneak peek and Q&A. For tickets, go to houseofblues.com/chicago.