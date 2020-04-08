Dennis Quaid says Trump is ‘doing a good job’ is managing Coronavirus

Many Americans God hates it by the way President Donald Trump regulates coronavirus infection, but Dennis Quaid not one of them.

In an interview with Daily wildlife released Wednesday, the actor, 63, praised the president’s response to the worldwide health crisis, saying that Trump is “doing a good job”

“I think the president is doing his best. We see him on TV every day, he’s involved, and his early tour is a great idea – what he did though don’t resist it, “Quaid explained. “But I didn’t want to get involved. I was independent – I chose two in my life, moving as a document to the needs of the country at the time – and I think that’s right. it’s time for the country to come together again. “

“The Second World War made that generation, and that may be the time for us to define a generation,” he continued. “It’s going to be another world, for sure, when it’s all over, and hopefully we can all be united.”

While journalists were aware of the lack of medical supplies in part, the Trump administration sent shipment to China in February – though COVID-19 was briefly detained and would soon die. United States – Quaid defended 45 decisions, saying it was “trying to overcome the virus at the source.”

Quaid said New Yorkers – the United States Center for Infectious Disease – are “doing everything they can to get what they need,” and asked the journalist if he heard he died in the state due to a lack of ventilators. In response, the journalist corrected Quaid by noting how some states got the number of pilots they needed, while New York did not.

As such, the star of “The Parent Trap” said the state “had the opportunity to buy thousands of ventilators at a very good price like two years ago,” while also announcing that the New York governor is considering Andrew Cuomo “doing a great job.”

Quaid echoed Trump’s support by saying, “I think Trump, no matter what anyone thinks of him, is doing a good job of trying to capture these states – and the American people as a whole.” – what they need. And also try to maintain our economy and get ready for it when it’s all done. “

“I don’t want to get into a little argument about that,” he added.

“The Intruder” also suggested Trump’s impeachment lawsuit delay the government’s response to the epidemic.

“Trump made the triumphant trip to China, and then to Europe soon after,” Quaid said, “and he was pressured by several members of Congress, who had just come out of the announcement, that discrimination, did.It was good that we had this travel ban.

“You know, the world has never experienced it and I don’t think it’s a political moment. I think it’s time to seek our government and do what everyone can. If you want to blame it, it’s a different story, but with right now I think we all really just need to get together, “he concluded and praised Trump’s daily explanation. “I think he has a lot of people in charge. One thing is important: despite the president, the Congress and the political party, it is the United States, and people are very familiar with such situations. that’s it, I think we all have to go through it. My heart is breaking with everyone. “

Although Quaid said his comments were not politically motivated, many people did not respond and commented on the social media player, trending the topic of trending topics on Twitter Wednesday morning. .

Check out some of the backs, below.

