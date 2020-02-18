[Denny Hamlin wins 3rd Daytona 500 Ryan Newman hospitalized]

DAYTONA Beach, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman flipped throughout the end line, his Ford planted upside down and on fire, a grim reminder of a sport steeped in danger that has stretched approximately two decades without the need of a fatality.

At the end line, Denny Hamlin produced background with a next straight Daytona 500 victory in an extra time image end over Ryan Blaney, a celebration that rapidly became muted as motorists awaited an update on Newman’s issue.

“I consider we take for granted in some cases how safe and sound the cars are,” Hamlin stated. “But variety 1, we are praying for Ryan.”

Roughly two several hours after the crash, NASCAR browse a statement from Roush Fenway Racing that reported Newman is in “serious issue, but doctors have indicated his accidents are not everyday living threatening.”

All through the extended hold out for an update, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to express his problem. Trump a working day earlier attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the command for motorists to start their engines and designed a ceremonial speed lap close to Daytona International Speedway in advance of rain washed out the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a terrific and brave @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump tweeted. Newman was just one of many NASCAR drivers who attended a 2016 rally for Trump in Georgia when he was a presidential applicant.

Mark Rushbrook, world-wide director of Ford General performance Motorsports, acknowledged the excruciating hold off for information and facts on Newman.

“To listen to some good news tonight is a relief,” Rushbrook claimed. “He is so revered for currently being a excellent competitor by every person in the activity.”

NASCAR scrapped the traditional victory lane occasion for Hamlin’s 3rd Daytona 500 victory, rocked by Newman’s accident 19 yrs soon after Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the final driver killed in a NASCAR Cup Collection race.

Newman experienced surged into the lead on the last lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and sent Newman difficult right into the wall. His vehicle flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by an additional motor vehicle, and last but not least skidded throughout the finish line in flames.

It took numerous minutes for his car or truck to be rolled again onto its wheels. Healthcare staff utilised strong black boundaries to block the look at as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner was placed in a waiting around ambulance and taken to a healthcare facility. The injury to his Mustang was considerable — it appeared the overall roll cage developed to shield his head had caved — and officials would not enable his workforce around the incident site.

Drivers had been stricken with concern, such as a rattled Corey LaJoie, the driver who strike Newman’s motor vehicle as it was flipping.

“Dang I hope Newman is alright,” he posted on Twitter. “That is worst scenario scenerio and I had nowhere to go but (into) smoke.”

Hamlin is the first driver considering that Sterling Marlin in 1995 to win consecutive Daytona 500′s, but his celebration in victory lane was subdued.

Hamlin said he was unaware of Newman’s situation when he to begin with commenced his celebration. It was not right until Fox Athletics instructed him it would not job interview him on the frontstretch just after his burnouts that Hamlin acquired the incident was lousy.

“It’s a odd harmony of excitement and pleasure for your self, but someone’s health and their loved ones is even bigger than any win in any activity,” he said. “We are just hoping for the greatest.”

Crew proprietor Joe Gibbs apologized following the race for the winning crew celebration.

“We did not know till victory lane,” Gibbs reported. “I know that for a large amount of us, collaborating in sports and being in issues where by there are some threats, in a way, that’s what they get enthusiastic about. Racing, we know what can take place, we just aspiration it does not materialize. We are all just praying now for the end result on this.”

Runner-up Blaney mentioned the way the last lap shook out, with Newman surging in advance of Hamlin, that Blaney bought a press from Hamlin that locked him in powering Newman in a move of brand name alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the direct and then we bought a force from the 11 … I was committed to just pushing him to the win and owning a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up completely wrong,” he claimed.

Hamlin had eight Ford motorists lined up powering him as the chief on the 2nd overtime shootout without having a one fellow Toyota driver in the vicinity to assist him. It permitted Newman to get earlier him for the direct, but the bumping in the pack led to Newman’s tough transform into the wall, followed by multiple rolls and a extended skid across the finish line.

Hamlin’s win very last year was a one-two-three sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong corporation celebration in which Gibbs motorists gained a file 19 races and the Cup championship. Now his third Daytona 500 acquire places him together with 6 Hall of Fame motorists as winners of a few or additional Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its 1st Daytona 500 acquire in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s four wins and the history 7 by Richard Petty.

DAYTONA Beach, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Newman flipped across the finish line, his Ford planted upside down and on hearth, a grim reminder of a sport steeped in hazard that has stretched nearly two decades with out a fatality.

At the end line, Denny Hamlin designed background with a 2nd straight Daytona 500 victory in an extra time picture end over Ryan Blaney, a celebration that rapidly turned muted as motorists awaited an update on Newman’s issue.

“I consider we just take for granted often how safe the cars and trucks are,” Hamlin said. “But amount a single, we are praying for Ryan.”

Roughly two several hours just after the crash, NASCAR browse a assertion from Roush Fenway Racing that mentioned Newman is in “serious affliction, but physicians have indicated his injuries are not life threatening.”

For the duration of the extended wait around for an update, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to convey his issue. Trump a working day before attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the command for drivers to commence their engines and created a ceremonial pace lap all-around Daytona Intercontinental Speedway right before rain washed out the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a terrific and courageous @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump tweeted. Newman was a person of various NASCAR motorists who attended a 2016 rally for Trump in Ga when he was a presidential prospect.

Mark Rushbrook, world director of Ford Effectiveness Motorsports, acknowledged the excruciating hold off for data on Newman.

“To listen to some beneficial news tonight is a reduction,” Rushbrook stated. “He is so highly regarded for currently being a good competitor by absolutely everyone in the sport.”

NASCAR scrapped the regular victory lane celebration for Hamlin’s 3rd Daytona 500 victory, rocked by Newman’s incident 19 many years soon after Dale Earnhardt was killed on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the past driver killed in a NASCAR Cup Sequence race.

Newman had surged into the direct on the remaining lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back of his Ford and despatched Newman tough right into the wall. His car or truck flipped, rolled, was hit on the driver’s side by a different motor vehicle, and eventually skidded throughout the complete line in flames.

It took various minutes for his auto to be rolled again onto its wheels. Healthcare staff applied stable black obstacles to block the view as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner was put in a waiting around ambulance and taken to a medical center. The hurt to his Mustang was in depth — it appeared the entire roll cage made to secure his head experienced caved — and officers would not enable his staff around the incident web page.

Motorists ended up stricken with worry, like a rattled Corey LaJoie, the driver who strike Newman’s auto as it was flipping.

“Dang I hope Newman is ok,” he posted on Twitter. “That is worst case scenerio and I had nowhere to go but (into) smoke.”

Hamlin is the initially driver given that Sterling Marlin in 1995 to gain consecutive Daytona 500′s, but his celebration in victory lane was subdued.

Hamlin mentioned he was unaware of Newman’s problem when he to begin with began his celebration. It wasn’t until Fox Sports activities informed him it would not interview him on the frontstretch right after his burnouts that Hamlin figured out the accident was bad.

“It’s a weird harmony of exhilaration and happiness for you, but someone’s wellness and their household is greater than any acquire in any sport,” he stated. “We are just hoping for the greatest.”

Group owner Joe Gibbs apologized just after the race for the successful staff celebration.

“We didn’t know until eventually victory lane,” Gibbs said. “I know that for a lot of us, taking part in athletics and becoming in factors where there are some dangers, in a way, that’s what they get excited about. Racing, we know what can materialize, we just desire it doesn’t happen. We are all just praying now for the result on this.”

Runner-up Blaney mentioned the way the ultimate lap shook out, with Newman surging in advance of Hamlin, that Blaney received a force from Hamlin that locked him in powering Newman in a transfer of brand name alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the lead and then we received a push from the 11 … I was dedicated to just pushing him to the acquire and getting a Ford earn it and acquired the bumpers hooked up wrong,” he mentioned.

Hamlin experienced eight Ford drivers lined up behind him as the leader on the 2nd additional time shootout with out a solitary fellow Toyota driver in the vicinity to assist him. It authorized Newman to get earlier him for the lead, but the bumping in the pack led to Newman’s difficult turn into the wall, followed by many rolls and a lengthy skid across the end line.

Hamlin’s get past 12 months was a 1-2-three sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong enterprise celebration in which Gibbs drivers won a file 19 races and the Cup championship. Now his 3rd Daytona 500 gain places him alongside 6 Hall of Fame motorists as winners of three or much more Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its initially Daytona 500 earn in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s 4 wins and the document seven by Richard Petty.