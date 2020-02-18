[Denny Hamlin wins Daytona five hundred for 2nd straight yr]

DAYTONA Beach front, Fla. — New yr, another Denny Hamlin get in the Daytona 500.

And Joe Gibbs nevertheless has the group to defeat in NASCAR.

Hamlin won his third Daytona 500 on Monday, turning into the initial driver considering that Sterling Marlin in 1995 to gain “The Wonderful American Race” in consecutive seasons. His gain past yr was a 1-2-3 sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong business celebration in which Gibbs motorists received a document 19 races and the Cup championship.

Hamlin joined six Corridor of Fame drivers as winners of a few or extra Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its very first Daytona 500 get in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s four wins and the file seven by Richard Petty.

This victory arrived immediately after just the second rain postponement in 62 a long time, a visit from President Donald Trump, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes. As he went doorway-to-doorway with Ryan Blaney for the end — the .014 margin of victory was the 2nd closest in race background — Ryan Newman took a wild experience alongside the monitor when he was crashed attempting to keep on to the direct.

Newman’s automobile flipped several periods and crossed the finish line on its roof, engulfed in flames.