[denny-hamlin-wins-daytona-five-hundred-in-overtime-for-next-yr-in-a-row]

DAYTONA Seaside, Fla. (WFLA) – The 62nd Daytona 500 is established to resume Monday afternoon right after hefty rain compelled it to be postponed in excess of the weekend.

“The Excellent American Race” had to be postponed soon after just 20 laps all over Daytona Worldwide Speedway on Sunday. It was just the next time in 62 years the race had to be postponed, the Linked Press reviews.

Check back again here for reside updates all through the Daytona 500 (Most current updates will appear at prime and all occasions are ET):

eight p.m.: As Denny Hamlin and his staff rejoice the earn, he states he’s praying for fellow racer Ryan Newman.

Newman was concerned in a large fiery wreck at the close of the race.

seven: 50 p.m.: Denny Hamlin has won the Daytona 500 for the next yr in a row!

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Photos)

seven: 46 p.m.: Cars and trucks are shifting on the keep track of again. Denny Hamlin is in the direct with Ryan Newman, Chris Buescher, Ryan Blaney and Kevin Harvick driving him.

7: 40 p.m.: Moments following the environmentally friendly flag flies, nonetheless one more crash forces an additional yellow flag.

7: 20 p.m.: The Daytona 500 is headed into extra time. A different wreck with two laps remaining to go pressured the race into more laps.

7: 17 p.m.: A different wreck forced one more yellow flag but that caution has been lifted with four laps to go. Ryan Newman is in the direct. Denny Hamlin is proper guiding him, adopted by Ryan Preece, Chris Buescher and Kevin Harvick.

seven: 09 p.m.: The warning has been lifted and there are less than 10 laps left to go.

It’s an all-out battle for initial spot. Ryan Newman is in the lead followed by Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson and Ryan Preece.

Ross Chastain (77), Ryan Preece (37) and Tyler Reddick (8) crash throughout the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Seaside, Fla. Sunday’s managing of the race was postponed by rain. Having by are Christopher Bell (95) and Michael McDowell (34). (AP Picture/Chris O’Meara)

Sparks trail Joey Logano (22) just after he was concerned in a crash for the duration of the NASCAR Daytona 500 automobile race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Seashore, Fla. Sunday’s running of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Photograph/Chris O’Meara)

DAYTONA Seashore, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, races Christopher Bell, driver of the #95 Procore Toyota,and Chris Buescher, driver of the #17 Fastenal Ford, during the NASCAR Cup Sequence 62nd Yearly Daytona 500 at Daytona Global Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photograph by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Pictures)



DAYTONA Seaside, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 17: Brad Keselowski, driver of the #2 Low cost Tire Ford, sales opportunities a pack of cars through the NASCAR Cup Series 62nd Once-a-year Daytona 500 at Daytona Global Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Picture by Chris Graythen/Getty Visuals)



Chase Elliott throughout the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Daytona Worldwide Speedway in Daytona Beach front, Fla. Sunday’s operating of the race was postponed by rain. (AP Image/Chris O’Meara)

Denny Hamlin’s crew changes tires and refuels during a pit cease through the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sunday’s race was postponed sue to rain. (AP Photograph/Terry Renna)

6: 58 p.m.: Autos are starting off to transfer once again but are in warning soon after the big wreck. NASCAR states 19 autos were involved.

six: 40 p.m.: “The huge one” has officially hit this year’s Daytona 500. The race has formally stopped just after a wreck took out almost 50 % the discipline of remaining racers.

six: 37 p.m.: With 20 laps still left to go, Joey Logano is combating to get back in initially.

Kyle Busch is in the guide but Logano is correct driving him. Brad Keselowski, Chris Buescher and Clint Bowyer round out the top 5.

six: 36 p.m.: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s vehicle is ruined in a wreck but no caution is identified as.

6: 35 p.m. About 50 % of the racers produced pit stops for tires and gas with 30 laps remaining to go.

Alex Bowman will take to start with adopted by Ty Dillon, Austin Dillon, Timmy Hill and Jimmie Johnson.

6: 30 p.m.: Joey Logano continues to be in to start with place. Brad Keselowski is nevertheless guiding him but it is now Jimmie Johnson, Kyle Busch and Alex Boman driving him.

Aric Almirola has dropped out of the top 10.

6: 25 p.m.: Joey Logano has now taken the lead with 36 laps to go. Brad Keselowski and Aric Almirola are in second and third.

6: 20 p.m.: Brad Keselowski is struggling to maintain onto his guide. Joey Logano, Aric Almirola, Tyler Reddick and Ryan Preece are near driving him with just 40 laps to go.

six: 15 p.m.: We have one more guide transform in the final stage of the race.

Brad Keselowski is in first. Kyle Busch, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Denny Hamlin are guiding him.

6: 10 p.m.: Kyle Busch has taken the lead.

5: 52 p.m.: Reigning Daytona 500 champion Denny Hamlin has won Phase two of this year’s race.

5: 30 p.m.: Midway by way of the Daytona 500, Denny Hamlin is in the guide. Hamlin won final year’s big race.

5: 20 p.m.: Quin Hoff and BJ McLeod bought into a wreck on lap 90.

Hoff, driving motor vehicle 00, was bumped by Aric Almirola in car 10. McLeod in car 52 attempted to stay away from the wreck but finished up crashing.

four: 50 p.m.: Chase Elliott has gained Phase 1 of the 2020 Daytona 500.

four: 43 p.m.: The initial significant wreck of the race is William Byron.

Byron, driving motor vehicle 24, flew across the grass and into a wall. The crash ended the young driver’s working day at Daytona Global.

In an interview soon after the crash, Byron said Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was moving aggressively throughout his bumper in advance of the crash.

4: 08 p.m.: Autos are relocating once again at Daytona Intercontinental, much more than 24 hrs following the race initially officially commenced.

four: 07 p.m.: Engines have restarted on the race keep track of.

three: 50 p.m.: Drivers are on the track at Daytona International and are finding completely ready for the race to restart.

three: 15 p.m.: A tweet from Daytona Global Speedway says supporters will be the ones to enable restart the significant race on Monday by declaring, “Gentlemen, get started your engines.” President Donald Trump was the just one who created the phone on Sunday during his visit.

three p.m.: There is just one particular hour to go till the Daytona 500 resumes at Daytona International Speedway.