[denny-hamlin-wins-the-third-daytona-500,-ryan-newman-hospitalized-soon-after-the-incident]

Denny Hamlin won his 2nd consecutive Daytona 500 and 3rd in general, beating Ryan Blaney in an time beyond regulation picture last marred by a terrifying incident that sent Ryan Newman to the healthcare facility on Monday.

Newman had taken the direct in the closing lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the back again of his Ford and despatched Newman directly against the wall. His motor vehicle overturned, rolled, was hit by the driver’s facet by a different auto and finally slid via the flaming-wrapped complete line.

It took various minutes for his vehicle to convert on its wheels all over again. He was placed in an ambulance on hold and taken instantly to a medical center.

Hamlin is the 1st driver given that Sterling Marlin in 1995 to earn the 500 consecutive Daytona Miles, but his victory lane celebration was reasonable.

“I think in some cases we acquire for granted how safe and sound cars and trucks are and amount a person, we are praying for Ryan,” Hamlin explained.

Chris Graythen, Getty Pictures Denny Hamlin, driver of the # 11 FedEx Categorical Toyota, celebrates on Victory Lane just after winning the 62nd once-a-year NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup at Daytona Global Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Seashore, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen / Getty Pictures)

Runner-up Blaney mentioned the way the previous lap was shaken, with Newman beating Hamlin, that Blaney locked himself guiding Newman in a manufacturer alliance movement for Ford.

“We pushed Newman to the head and then bought a force of the 11 … He was dedicated to simply pushing him to victory and making a Ford get him and the bumpers receiving hooked terribly,” he said. “It appeared bad.”

NASCAR did not give any quick announcement about the state of Newman and officials eradicated the passers-by from the accident scene.

Hamlin had eight Ford motorists lined up at the rear of him as the chief in the second time beyond regulation capturing with out a solitary Toyota partner nearby to assistance him. He authorized Newman to overtake him for the direct, but the blow in the pack led to Newman’s tricky turn in direction of the wall, adopted by numerous pitches and a extensive slide throughout the end line.

Jared C. Tilton, Getty Pictures Ryan Newman, driver of the Ford # 6 Koch Industries, crashed through the final lap of the NASCAR Cup 62nd Once-a-year Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020 in Daytona Seaside, Florida. (Image by Jared C. Tilton / Getty Illustrations or photos)

Hamlin’s victory very last calendar year was a one-2-three sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a celebration of the enterprise for a yr in which Gibbs motorists received a record of 19 races and the Cup championship Now, his third victory in the Daytona 500 locations him future to six Corridor of Fame drivers as winners of three or much more Daytona 500. He tied Dale Jarrett, who gave JGR his to start with victory on the Daytona 500 in 1993, Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin follows the four victories of Cale Yarborough and the record 7 of Richard Petty.

This victory came soon after the next postponement of the rain in 62 many years, a pay a visit to from President Donald Trump, a pair of crimson flag strikes and two overtime several hours. The .14 victory margin was the second closest in the historical past of the race, and Hamlin’s victory over Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 was the closest close in the record of the race.

That margin of victory was .01 seconds. The victory in “The Fantastic American Race,quot is the third for Toyota, all gained by Hamlin. Gibbs has 4 victories in Daytona 500 as owner.