[Denny Hamlin wins third Daytona 500 Ryan Newman hospitalized]

DAYTONA Seaside, Fla. — Ryan Newman flipped throughout the end line, his Ford planted upside down and on fireplace, a grim reminder of a activity steeped in danger that has stretched nearly two many years without a fatality.

At the complete line, Denny Hamlin manufactured background with a 2nd straight Daytona 500 victory in an extra time image finish in excess of Ryan Blaney, a celebration that speedily turned muted as drivers awaited an update on Newman’s issue.

“I feel we take for granted occasionally how safe and sound the autos are,” Hamlin explained. “But selection just one, we are praying for Ryan.”

Approximately two hours just after the crash, NASCAR read through a assertion from Roush Fenway Racing that explained Newman is in “serious affliction, but health professionals have indicated his accidents are not everyday living threatening.”

For the duration of the prolonged wait for an update, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to specific his problem. Trump a day before attended the race as the grand marshal, gave the command for drivers to commence their engines and produced a ceremonial pace lap all around Daytona Intercontinental Speedway in advance of rain washed out the race.

“Praying for Ryan Newman, a good and courageous @NASCAR driver! #PrayingForRyan,” Trump tweeted. Newman was just one of numerous NASCAR motorists who attended a 2016 rally for Trump in Georgia when he was a presidential candidate.

Mark Rushbrook, worldwide director of Ford Effectiveness Motorsports, acknowledged the excruciating delay for information on Newman.

“To listen to some favourable news tonight is a reduction,” Rushbrook explained. “He is so revered for getting a terrific competitor by absolutely everyone in the sport.”

NASCAR scrapped the regular victory lane party for Hamlin’s third Daytona 500 victory, rocked by Newman’s accident 19 years just after Dale Earnhardt was killed on the last lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Earnhardt was the final driver killed in a NASCAR Cup Series race.

Newman had surged into the direct on the last lap when Blaney’s bumper caught the again of his Ford and despatched Newman tricky proper into the wall. His car flipped, rolled, was strike on the driver’s side by yet another car or truck, and lastly skidded across the end line in flames.

It took many minutes for his auto to be rolled again onto its wheels. Medical personnel utilized stable black boundaries to block the view as the 2008 Daytona 500 winner was put in a waiting ambulance and taken to a hospital. The hurt to his Mustang was considerable — it appeared the full roll cage designed to secure his head had caved — and officials would not enable his staff around the accident site.

Drivers were being stricken with issue, which includes a rattled Corey LaJoie, the driver who hit Newman’s car or truck as it was flipping.

“Dang I hope Newman is ok,” he posted on Twitter. “That is worst circumstance scenerio and I had nowhere to go but (into) smoke.”

Hamlin is the to start with driver since Sterling Marlin in 1995 to acquire consecutive Daytona 500’s, but his celebration in victory lane was subdued.

Hamlin said he was unaware of Newman’s scenario when he at first commenced his celebration. It was not until finally Fox Sports activities told him it would not interview him on the frontstretch following his burnouts that Hamlin uncovered the accident was undesirable.

“It’s a odd harmony of exhilaration and pleasure for you, but someone’s wellness and their relatives is bigger than any earn in any activity,” he stated. “We are just hoping for the most effective.”

Crew operator Joe Gibbs apologized right after the race for the successful staff celebration.

“We did not know till victory lane,” Gibbs claimed. “I know that for a ton of us, collaborating in sports and getting in items where by there are some challenges, in a way, which is what they get excited about. Racing, we know what can happen, we just aspiration it doesn’t transpire. We are all just praying now for the final result on this.”

Runner-up Blaney mentioned the way the ultimate lap shook out, with Newman surging forward of Hamlin, that Blaney acquired a press from Hamlin that locked him in at the rear of Newman in a move of brand name alliance for Ford.

“We pushed Newman there to the guide and then we bought a push from the 11 … I was dedicated to just pushing him to the get and obtaining a Ford win it and got the bumpers hooked up mistaken,” he mentioned.

Hamlin experienced 8 Ford drivers lined up driving him as the leader on the next overtime shootout devoid of a single fellow Toyota driver in the vicinity to aid him. It allowed Newman to get past him for the guide, but the bumping in the pack led to Newman’s difficult convert into the wall, followed by various rolls and a extensive skid throughout the finish line.

Hamlin’s acquire previous calendar year was a 1-two-three sweep for Joe Gibbs Racing and kicked off a yearlong organization celebration in which Gibbs drivers won a file 19 races and the Cup championship. Now his 3rd Daytona 500 win puts him alongside six Hall of Fame motorists as winners of 3 or extra Daytona 500s. He tied Dale Jarrett — who gave JGR its to start with Daytona 500 gain in 1993 — Jeff Gordon and Bobby Allison. Hamlin trails Cale Yarborough’s four wins and the document 7 by Richard Petty.

This victory arrived soon after just the 2nd rain postponement in 62 a long time, a take a look at from Trump, a pair of red flag stoppages and two overtimes. The .014 margin of victory was the 2nd closest in race historical past, and Hamlin’s win above Martin Truex Jr. in 2016 was the closest end in race record.

That margin of victory was .01 seconds. The gain in “The Excellent American Race” is the 3rd for Toyota, all won by Hamlin. Gibbs has four Daytona 500 victories as an proprietor.

“I just sense like I’m a student to the game. I under no circumstances cease understanding and hoping to figure out exactly where I need to put myself at the proper time,” Hamlin explained. “It does not always perform. We’ve defied odds here in the very last eight yrs or so in the Daytona 500, but just believe in my instincts, and so far they’ve been good for me.”