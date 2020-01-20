Dentist filmed how he pulled a tooth on a hoverboard that was found guilty in 46 cases

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA – An Alaska dentist faces dozens of charges after extracting a tooth on a hoverboard.

Dentist Seth Lookhart joked that oral surgery was simply carried out in a “new standard of care,” according to the lawsuit that the state of Alaska had filed in 2017.

Sedated patient Veronica Wilhelm knew nothing about the incident until investigators contacted her to confirm that she was the patient in the video.

Lookhart has been convicted in 46 cases of medical aid fraud, crime fraud, illegal dental practice, and ruthless threats, according to Alaska’s legal department.

Judge Michael Wolverton described the evidence presented by the state during a five-week banking process as “overwhelming.”

Aside from the “illegal dental treatment,” Lookhart was accused of billing Medicaid procedures that were either considered unnecessary or improperly justified and in which $ 25,000 or more was stolen by dozens of other funds from Alaska Dental Arts were redirected.

Lookhart’s lawyer, Paul Stockler, says he does not believe what his client was accused of having committed under Alaska law. Stockler apologized to Wilhelm and said, “I want you to know that I apologize for what he did on this hoverboard as a lawyer. This is unacceptable and you can be sure that I jumped in his face when I agreed to represent him and told him what I thought of him about it. ‘

On Friday, Stockler repeated that his client had committed a “terrible mistake in judgment,” but questioned the extremities of the punishment.

Stockler said to CNN: “Should he lose his dental license forever for a period of time? Is it a crime? I’ve been doing this for 30 years. He’s not the first to do something idiotic. I’ve seen a lot worse and I’ve never been charged. By law, I don’t think that’s a crime. ‘

Lookhart is expected to be sentenced on April 30.