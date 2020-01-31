Dentsu Aegis Network strengthens first-party identity tech with the acquisition of 4Cite Marketing

Dentsu Aegis Network hopes to initiate a turnaround in 2020 with the purchase of 4Cite Marketing, a specialist in personal identification and data services.

The team will consolidate 4Cite within Merkle, Dentsu Aegis Network’s performance marketing division, including all 50 employees, but will retain the 4Cite name.

The North American company, founded in 2010, has successfully helped retailers promote purchases through personalized engagement based on proprietary technologies, which will now help further develop Merkle’s identity technology offering.

John Lee, product and data manager at Merkle, said: “Merkle invests primarily in first-party data technology to provide and maintain high-precision identity solutions for its customers. The inclusion of 4Cite in the Merkle family will further improve these capabilities as we position Merkle and Dentsu Aegis Network as the authorities for future human-related marketing. “

Craig Dempster, President of Merkle Americas, added: “4Cite is a unique opportunity for Merkle to build a growing, profitable business that also creates new identity resolution capabilities for Merkle’s marketing technology business. The 4Cite acquisition plays a crucial role in the future security of our platform in a world in which third-party cookies crumble. “

Dentsu Aegis Network had a turbulent year in 2019, restructuring its business in seven global markets and reducing its workforce by 3%.

