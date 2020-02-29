denver-male-sentenced-to-8-yrs-in-federal-jail-for-two-robberies-of-gun-outlets.

A 21-year-old Denver gentleman was sentenced Thursday to eight a long time in federal prison for robbing and robbing two gun shops.

Jonathan Estrada, and other individuals, carried out "smash and seize,quot thefts of two gun retailers that stole at the very least 30 guns, in accordance to the push launch from the United States Attorney's Place of work, District of Colorado. Estrada was also sentenced to a few a long time of probation right after his prison sentence.

Estrada and an accomplice, on September 19, 2017, robbed an Arvada gun retailer right after throwing a stone by a glass window, in accordance to the assertion. 17 weapons ended up stolen and robbers fled in a stolen vehicle.

On December 26, 2017, Estrada dedicated an armed car theft in Arvada, taking pictures a victim and stealing a 2008 BMW.

On January 18, 2018, Estrada and 5 other people today robbed a Littleton gun store and entered soon after throwing a stone by a window. The robbers expended three minutes in the retailer, thieving 13 AR-15 design guns. That evening, the United States Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a look for warrant at Estrada's home. Brokers found proof similar to the two incidents of crushing and seizing, as very well as theft of armed cars.

"Armed crime is a priority for the Section of Justice and our office environment," US prosecutor Jason Dunn stated in the statement. "Getting these weapons and putting this defendant in jail for eight yrs will certainly make our communities safer."